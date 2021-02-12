Organizations The health organization suspected of fraudulent Veikkaus grants used funds for butterfly research and travel expenses for association parties

Adaptation coaching was inappropriately advertised as rehabilitation and applicants were unnecessarily required to have a medical certificate.

Allergy-, the Skin and Asthma Association (AIA) spent money on allergy education for butterfly research. In addition, AIA has marketed adaptation coaching as rehabilitation and required medical certificates from course applicants.

The matter was revealed during an audit of the Social and Health Organizations Assistance Center (Stea), which distributes Veikkaus grants and monitors their use.

HS said on Friday how ambiguities in AIA’s operations have led to an exceptionally high recovery of grant funds.

According to Stea, AIA’s accounts and working time records have been adjusted so that the association receives the maximum possible general subsidy for its activities.

The general grant is intended for charitable activities and related overheads. Following the completion of the inspection report, Stea made a request to the police for an investigation into the union’s activities.

General allowance in addition, the inspectors found ambiguities and irregularities in other grants received by the AIA.

AIA has received an operating grant of approximately EUR 250,000 per year for “research, development and information work on NGO activities”.

This grant supported butterfly research and the production of related scientific publications. The butterfly study was conducted at the South Karelian Institute of Allergy and the Environment.

The director of the institute assured that the butterfly survey was conducted in his spare time, but the inspectors found that this was not the case.

Inspectors also found that the operating grant covered the administrative and overhead costs of the activities of a parallel organization, the South Karelian Institute of Allergy and the Environment. Such use of the grant is prohibited by the Stea grant terms.

The parallelism was reflected, among other things, in the fact that the institute has its own board and its own website, which has since been closed.

In fact, the grant paid, among other things, the salary of the director of the institute. In addition, the grant money was used to cover non-operational expenses, such as expenses related to the Institute’s Board’s trip to Russia with catering, travel expenses to association parties and insect-themed book purchases.

The use of the institute’s director’s own car was hidden from the supervisor by marking the cost as “fuel expense”.

Now it appears that AIA will have to repay almost EUR 70 000 of the grant.

For that year, Stea awarded the association a clearly lower amount than that requested. Stea is also monitoring the use of the grant more closely than before.

“The union has been asked for a more detailed action plan and budget for the grant. The grant will only be paid once the revised budget has been approved by Stea, ”says Stea’s Chief Control Officer Kristian Seemer.

The auditors also found significant deficiencies in other AIA grant areas.

For example, the association received a grant of more than 300,000 euros for adaptation training activities. According to the inspectors, the number of participants in the online course was unreasonably small compared to the amount of the grant. In addition, the course was incorrectly called rehabilitation and applicants were unnecessarily required to have medical certificates.

According to the inspectors, these sensitive documents were kept on paper in the same cabinets as other documents of the organization.

Alliance current executive director Paula Hellemaa says that course activities have now been streamlined, online marketing has become more important and the target group has also been better reached.

Medical opinions are no longer requested. Hellemaa says there was a misunderstanding in the preservation of the documents.

“On the day of the inspection, the documents had been prepared for inspection by the inspectors, which gave the impression of negligent preservation. The documents to be kept are properly locked. ”