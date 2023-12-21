Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/21/2023 – 19:15

The Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship (MDHC) launched this Thursday (21), in Brasília, an initiative to facilitate the obtaining of qualification as a Civil Society Organization by peripheral organizations promoting and defending human rights and informal citizenship or precariously formalized.

The goal of the Institutional Strengthening and Development Program for Entities for the Defense of Human Rights and Citizenship (FortaleceDH) is that these initiatives can gain capacity to capture and manage public resources, expanding the possibility of implementing public policies through partnerships.

Pending risks

FortaleceDH will also work to reduce the risks of pending accountability and financial losses to civil society organizations resulting from difficulties in managing resources received from public authorities.

Peripheral organizations will be selected through a selection notice or through a specific public call. The program will also select executing and sponsoring institutions, which must monitor the entire process of institutional development of the entities, establishment of partnerships with public authorities and accountability.

A management committee will also be established to deliberate on procedures, systematization, planning and survey of peripheral organizations that have a network and a history of working in human rights and citizenship initiatives in their territories.