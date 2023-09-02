Organizations | Suomen Sisu got its members to the top of politics and to the political debate on immigration – “Strategic goals have largely been achieved”

According to the researcher, Suomen Sisu, which was previously considered extreme right-wing, became “right-wing radical”.

Finland Sisu members applying for politics has been one of the organization’s strategic goals over the years. The organization has also succeeded in this, says the chairman Kristian Viding.

Suomen Sisu’s responsible positions have been influenced, for example, by people who are today the ruling party’s representatives of the basic Finns.

According to Viding, another goal has been to make themes related to immigration part of the political discussion.

“If you think about the 1990s, immigration was not a political issue. The organization felt that it should be, and we have tried to promote that idea.”

Viding admits that the organization’s activities are no longer as active as they were at their best. According to him, members who have advanced in their political careers do not have time for organizational activities.

“Perhaps this is an ultimately positive problem, that these people feel that they are now able to promote in national politics the goals that they have tried to promote in Sisu,” says Viding.

“Let’s also say that the organization has had certain strategic goals in its time, which have largely been achieved, and it appears at the moment that the organization is perhaps looking for itself a little.”

When Jussi Halla-aho became chairman of Basic Finns and the party broke up in 2017, the parties operating in Suomen Sisu gained more influence among Basic Finns. After this, Suomen Sisu as an organization has become more of a networking channel and other activities have been minimal, says the post-doctoral researcher at the University of Jyväskylä Tommi Kotonen.

“The most significant change from Sisu’s point of view at that point was probably the fact that when there were several Sisu people in the (Basic Finns) party leadership and the chairman also had an interior, you could ask if Sisu had any importance anymore? Had it achieved its goal?”

In 2017, the center and the coalition kicked Perussuomalaiket out of the government. Current Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) justified the impossibility of cooperation at that time with a different value base.

Finland Sisu says that it is a non-partisan non-governmental organization, but over the years it has had close connections with basic Finns. Viding states that many people from Sisu feel that they have found their political home among basic Finns, like himself.

“I was a member of the coalition for years, but at the beginning of the year I joined Basic Finns. I have experienced it as my own political home, but then again, party politics does not really belong to Suomen Sisu. We feel it is our mission to try to influence what is discussed in politics and society,” says Viding.

Viding was a member of parliament in the coalition by Wille Rydman in the background forces and says that he is still in his support forces. Rydman also moved to basic Finns at the beginning of the year, and in the summer he was elected Minister of the Economy.

As one means of influence in promoting Suomen Sisu’s strategic goals, Viding highlights Halla-aho and this Scripta blog.

“Inspired by Scripta’s guest book, the Hommaforum discussion board was later developed, which was very active at the time. Mainstream politicians visited there to talk with people, and certainly not just basic Finns. Hommaforum could, for example, commission studies on immigration with Taloustikkumas, which at best were published in Helsingin Sanomat“, Viding says.

Halla-aho has been fined for his blog post published in Scripta in 2008. In 2012, the Supreme Court found that Halla-aho was guilty of violating religious peace and inciting against a national group.

Viding believes that the organization has succeeded reasonably in remaining non-partisan in terms of party politics, even though there are “quite a lot” of basic Finns as members.

“The real aim is not to ally with parties.”

According to the documents STT received from the Patent and Registration Board (PRH) in July, the persons in charge of Suomen Sisu and its local associations have been representatives of the Basic Finns and several members of the party. However, the information is not completely up-to-date, which can be found out by contacting the representatives of the Basic Finns who have been assigned to responsible positions.

In PRH’s information, the 2nd vice-president of Basic Finns is listed as the district manager of the Central Ostrobothnia district of Suomen Sisu Mauri Peltokangas. However, Peltokangas tells STT that he has resigned from his position at the turn of May-June.

Congressman Jenna on Simula on the other hand, according to PRH’s documents, there are more than ten positions of responsibility in the organization, but according to Simula, he has not held those positions of responsibility after 2019.

Congressman For Juha Mäenpää two positions of responsibility have been assigned to different local associations, one of which is the head of the South Ostrobothnia district. He says that he still works in his duties, but calls the activity a casual coffee shop.

Based on PRH’s information, among the responsible persons of Suomen Sisu, there have at least been several municipal politicians of basic Finns and a person who was a candidate for the party in the elections.

Other connections between the organization and basic Finns can be found in recent times. Suomen Sisu, for example, organized a member meeting in connection with the basic Finns’ party meeting in Tampere in August, he said, among other things Evening newspaper.

Interior of Finland by Member of Parliament for Basic Finns Teemu Middle Series was speaking in Porvoo at the organization’s annual event in June by Eugen Schaumann at the grave.

The member of parliament of the Basic Finns, who had to resign from the position of Minister of Economic Affairs in the summer due to, among other things, references to extreme right-wing Vilhelm Junnila hosted by Suomen Sisu’s parliamentary visit to Varsinais-Suomen district last year.

For basic Finns the stronger participation of Sisu people in the turmoil of 2017 meant, according to research doctor Tommi Kotonen, that the party at the same time became more clearly a European right-wing radical party. According to Kotonen, Suomen Sisu brings many contacts to the party, including far-right actors.

According to Kotonen, Suomen Sisu, founded in 1998, is an important organization already because it is the organization that has been active in the nationalist field for the longest time in Finland. He says that it is difficult to give a certain definition to Sisu, because its members include very different actors.

“Some can clearly be classified as belonging to the extreme right, but there have also been more liberal actors. A right-wing radical organization might photograph them,” says Kotonen.

According to Kotonen, the extreme right and right-wing radicals differ in their attitude towards democracy and violence. Right-wing radicals accept representative democracy as a means of influencing society and operate through the political system. They don’t want to overthrow the system, unlike the far right. The extreme right also accepts the use of violence as a political tool, at least to some extent.

In its early years, Suomen Sisu could be classified as far-right, according to Kotonen.

“Sisu still has their first program on their website, which talked about the mixing of nations and questioned the representative democratic system. Of course, those (extreme right-wing) features are still there, it has not disappeared,” says Kotonen.

“On the other hand, if you look at Suomen Sisu’s activities, you can say that it is for the most part very moderate and traditional organization activities,” he adds.

At home says that Sisu has become more “salon-worthy” over the years. According to Kotonen, this has been partly influenced by the fact that the organization decided to invest in political activities at some level. Kotonen estimates that the change has also influenced the fact that the organization has rewritten its programs.

According to Kotonen, the organization has changed in a more moderate direction also with the change of chairman at the turn of the 2010s.

“The third factor that influenced them is that the neo-Nazis who were involved in Suomen Sisu organized themselves around the same time through the Nordic Resistance Movement and have continued their own organizational activities. If there were clear neo-Nazis in the early years, there are fewer of them now,” says Kotonen.

“Of course, if you map the networks of people working in Suomen Sisu, you will find people working in the blue and black movement, for example.”

For example chairman of the racist and fascist blue-black movement (SML), influential in the former basic Finnish youth organization Tuukka Kuru tells STT that he is a regular member of Suomen Sisu. Kuru has previously served as the chairman of the Lapland district organization.

Kuru was fined in June for inciting against a national group. In October 2020, he published a tweet in which, according to the court, he slandered and insulted Jews because of their religion.

Kuru told STT in an interview in December that SML is a party that maintains racial identity.

“So we can be considered a racist right-wing radical movement to the extent that we do feel that Finns are more valuable than foreign nations,” Kuru said.

Another person in charge of Sisu has also received a fine for inciting against a national group. According to the court, he had made available to the public numerous threatening, slanderous and insulting messages, some of which may have given the impression that violence should be directed at immigrants.

At home According to Suomen Sisu, at the time, there was a somewhat competitive relationship with the neo-Nazi organization Pohjoimainen Vastarintaliike (PVL). The Supreme Court ordered PVL to be liquidated in 2020.

“Finland’s Sisu has openly pursued market leadership in this field. The competition has been visible at times,” says Kotonen.

In 2015, Suomen Vastarintaliike (SVL), which was part of PVL, and Suomen Sisu gathered to honor the Governor General Nikolai Bobrikov to the grave of Eugen Schauman, who killed Eugen Schauman at the beginning of the last century, in Porvoo. He was there as a member of parliament for basic Finns and served as chairman of Suomen Sisu Olli Immonen published a photo of the occasion on his Facebook page, where he posed with SVL members. However, Immonen denied that he had any connections with the organization.

In the same year, Hufvudstadsbladet reported that Schauman’s family is outraged that the grave has become a pilgrimage destination for far-right extremists. Immonen fell out of the parliament in the last election, but he was elected secretary general of the parliamentary group of basic Finns.

According to Kotonen, the people of Sisu have also participated in events called the Awakening conference, which discuss, among other things, the survival of the so-called white race and the decadence of Western society.

“There are very similar events in Estonia and Sweden, for example. They are related to actors who have often been called alt-right, but I would personally talk about far-right events. If not about actual neo-Nazis, then about actors who express reasonably radical opinions.”

Finland Sisu’s chairman Viding says that he does not recognize the idea that the organization had “separately extremist material” or that the composition of the organization has not changed much.

According to Viding, Suomen Sisu’s general appearance moderated and became mainstream at the latest at the point when Jussi Halla-aho attracted many members to the organization in the early 2000s. If there was any extremist material in the first place, says Viding.

Presidential candidate of the Basic Finns, Speaker of the Parliament Halla-aho, the most famous politician associated with Suomen Sisuu. Halla-aho belonged to the organization for several years and was its honorary member. In 2019, Halla-aho told Helsingin Sanomat in the interview, that he has left Suomen Sisu. Halla-aho, who was the chairman of Basic Finns at the time, did not reveal the reason or exact date for the resignation, but said that the resignation took place after he became the chairman of the party.

According to Viding, there are currently around 2,000 people in the organization. He does not directly say what would make the organization expel a member, but members are expected to accept the organization’s principles.

“But of course we have freedom of conscience and a very broad understanding of freedom of speech specifically in the sense that we can also disagree on things and we discuss a lot of things.”