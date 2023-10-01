Foreign nationals awaiting deportation in a detention center are locked up in solitary confinement too quickly, too often and for too long. This damages their psychological health and is contrary to international treaties. This is what human rights organizations and psychiatrists say in KRO-NCRVs Pointer.
