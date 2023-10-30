On Sunday (Oct 29), 34 trucks with humanitarian assistance entered the Gaza Strip

International humanitarian aid organizations stated on Sunday (October 29, 2023) that the entry of trucks with medicines and supplies released by Israeli authorities to serve the civilian population in the Gaza Strip is occurring in insufficient numbers.

According to the organization MSF (Doctors Without Borders), before the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, 300 to 500 trucks with supplies entered the Gaza Strip every day to help the population. Since the 20th, only 118 trucks have been authorized to enter the enclave. “A grossly inadequate response to the constant and growing needs in Gaza”, said the association.

According to According to MSF international president Christos Christou, the organization is ready to increase humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, with medical teams and supplies on standby.

“But as long as the bombing continues at its current intensity, any effort to increase medical aid will inevitably be insufficient.“, he said. “Defenseless people are being subjected to terrible bombings. Families have nowhere to run or hide as hell is unleashed upon them. We need a ceasefire now”, he added.

Warehouses

UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestine Refugees, said that thousands of people invaded the agency’s warehouses and distribution centers in the central and southern areas of the Gaza Strip on Saturday (Oct 28) to collect flour. wheat and basic survival items such as personal hygiene supplies.

“This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to crumble after 3 weeks of war and a strict siege on Gaza. People are scared, frustrated and desperate. Tensions and fear are worsened by cuts in telephone and internet communication lines. They feel they are alone, isolated from their families within Gaza and the rest of the world,” said UNRWA director of affairs in the Gaza Strip, Thomas White.

According to the UN agency, the mass displacement of people from the north of the Gaza Strip to the south causes the structure of the southern region to collapse. There are families that welcomed up to 50 relatives and are now all sheltered in the same house.

“Supplies on the market are running out while humanitarian aid arriving in the Gaza Strip in trucks from Egypt is insufficient. The needs of communities are immense, even if just for basic survival, while the help we receive is scarce and inconsistent,” White stated.

According to the agency, on Saturday (Oct 28), there were no trucks with humanitarian aid arriving due to the communications blackout: UNRWA – the main intermediary in the reception and storage of aid in the Gaza Strip – was unable to establish communication with the different agents involved in the process to coordinate the train passage.

“The current train system is doomed to failure. Too few trucks, slow processes, rigorous inspections, supplies that do not match the requirements of UNRWA and other aid organizations, and most importantly, the ongoing fuel ban, are all a recipe for a broken system,” said White.

“We call for a regular and steady flow of humanitarian supplies to the Gaza Strip to respond to needs, especially as tensions and frustrations rise”, he added.

UNRWA said some internet services and connections were restored today.

With information from Brazil Agency.