Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/29/2023 – 18:34

Nine organizations and unions expressed “deep concern” in a letter sent to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), linked to the Organization of American States (OAS), regarding the situation of a woman rescued from conditions similar to slavery in Florianópolis, Santa Catherine.

In the document sent this Friday, the 27th, the entities state that “there was disrespect for the legal procedures” of the policy to combat slave labor in the case. The victim was rescued in June from the home of judge Jorge Luiz de Borba, of the Court of Justice of Santa Catarina, but returned to the family in September, after authorization from the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The organizations ask that the IACHR question Brazil about the victim’s current situation. The entities ask whether the woman received adequate care and formal education post-rescue and whether her return to the judge’s home occurred after a final court ruling. Another question raised is about the removal of the auditor who reported the case, Humberto Monteiro Camasmie. He is being investigated for the crime of breaching functional secrecy for having granted an interview to the Fantastic about what happened. The letter also asks the government to list what measures it has taken in relation to the case of the rescued woman and cases of slave labor.

Also signing the communication are: National Confederation of Rural Salaried Workers (Contar), National Federation of Domestic Workers (Fenatrad), Digno Work Institute (ITD), Union of Labor Tax Auditors (Sinait), National Association of Labor Tax Auditors (Anafitra) and the National Association of Public Prosecutors (ANPR).

Remember the case of the woman kept under slavery in Florianópolis

The woman was rescued by the Federal Police (PF) in June this year. Investigations showed that she had lived in conditions similar to slavery for 40 years. The victim is deaf and mute, and has never received a salary, medical care or formal education. The Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) heard several witnesses who recalled situations of “forced labor, exhausting working hours and degrading conditions”.

According to 11 statements obtained by Estadão, the rescued woman suffered from hair pulling and pinching, wore “disgusting” and old clothes, slept in a “moldy room” outside the family home and could not eat the same food as her bosses. One of the former employees reported that on one occasion the employee had a pool of blood and pus in her ear.

In early September, the woman returned to the house from where she had been rescued. The reunion with the family of the judge from Santa Catarina was authorized by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) André Mendonça. He maintained the position of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) that there was not sufficient evidence of a crime because the employee lived “as if she were a member of the family”. The Public Defender’s Office will appeal the decision to the STF.

The MPT stated that the reunion was a “stupid circus”. Borba and his wife allegedly mocked the care team that welcomed the rescued woman and disrespected the decision that authorized the meeting. They took with them ten lawyers, a notary clerk, several family members and employees.

Jorge Luiz de Borba has been a judge at the Court of Justice of Santa Catarina (TJ-SC) for 15 years and was a lawyer for almost 30. He presided over the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) in Blumenau. Borba receives a salary of R$37.5 thousand per month and, from January 2022 to June 2023, he received R$271 thousand in benefits from the judiciary, the so-called penduricalhos.

The magistrate denies the accusation of slave labor; he says he welcomed the victim into his home as an “act of love”. He also stated that he will make a request for the woman’s affiliation to recognize the family relationship.