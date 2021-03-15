Organizations Pohjola-Norden has a special audit commissioned by the Secretary General

The dispute concerns, among other things, mileage allowances.

Pohjola-Norden commission a special audit and set aside the Secretary-General Michael Oksasen. The leave is unpaid and will continue during the investigation, the organization says in a press release.

The issue has been covered over the weekend Hufvudstadsbladet.

Actions related Hufvudstadsbladetin the case that there have been ambiguities in the administration and financial management of the union. Oksanen is alleged to have increased unjustified mileage allowances for thousands of euros and to take advantage of a car benefit without the permission of his employer. According to the newspaper, the Secretary-General’s salary payments to himself also contain question marks.

Chairman of Pohjola-Norden Juhana Vartiainen (Kok) considers the information published by the HBL to be very serious.

Member of Parliament Juhana Vartiainen (Coalition Party)­

“Oppressive moment of what I have experienced because I want a decision-maker and confidence in the person of doing things, but as far as is possible”, Vartiainen said HBL for.

According to him, Pohjola-Norden’s Board of Directors will draw its conclusions when the special audit is completed.

The Hufvudstadsbladet estimates that the role of the organisation’s board is central to the tangle. Vartiainen says that the matter will be covered in a special audit.

Oksanen said To HBL for acting in good faith in raising mileage allowances. He says that he used a company car leased by Pohjola-Norden, the fuel costs of which he paid for himself. He considered that he was entitled to mileage allowances. Oksanen says that he has paid back EUR 7,665 to Pohjola-Norden.

The mission of the NGO Pohjola-Norden is to promote Nordic co-operation and increase the awareness of the Nordic countries in Finland.

Member of Parliament Vartiainen is the Coalition Party’s mayoral candidate in Helsinki. Oksanen is the RKP’s municipal candidate in Kemiönsaari.