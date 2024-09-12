International organizations, civil society and academia from Latin America launched This Wednesday the Human Mobility Observatory of the Darien and other alternative routeswith the aim of sharing accurate and up-to-date information that facilitates understanding and addressing migration dynamics.

The initiative seeks Identify and understand the multiplicity of challenges faced by people in transit from the Urabá region (Colombia) to the border between Panama and Costa Rica, detailed the Center for Justice and International Law (CEJIL).

“The Darien is one of the most dangerous routes in Latin America and those who travel it find themselves in situations of extreme vulnerability.. States, including transit states, have the obligation to guarantee access to fundamental rights, such as shelter, health, and food,” said Claudia Paz y Paz, director of CEJIL’s program for Central America and Mexico.

However, Paz y Paz explained, “Currently, migration policies are forcing migrants to take other routes.for example maritime ones, which further expose their integrity and their lives.”

A corridor of extreme danger and vulnerability

CEJIL data indicates that during 2023, more than 500,000 people migrated along this route with the final destination being the United StatesHowever, Panamanian authorities estimate that in 2024 the record could be at least one 20% higher, exceeding approximately 600,000 people.

Darien is not only a transit point of extreme risk on a continental route for forced migrants, but it is also the expression of the political, socio-environmental, economic, protection and integration crises that our region is going through.

An aspect highlighted by the organizations is the increase in complaints of sexual violence in Darien with a total of 328 registered this year by Doctors Without Borders until March, against the 676 that occurred during all of 2023.

Added to this are the various forms of violence experienced along the route, such as forced disappearances and robberies perpetrated by armed groups.

He added that “This route goes beyond Colombia or Panama and therefore requires a real commitment from the States of the region to guarantee the rights of people, their protection and dignity.“.

For organizations it is It is urgent to provide recommendations on policies and practices based on the findings obtainedaddressed to all interested actors, especially the States involved, with the intention of alerting about human rights violations and providing inputs to improve the development of comprehensive responses.

