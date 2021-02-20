Organizations How to restore confidence in an organization rife in the Veikkaus scandal? The new chairman promises both transparency and closer scrutiny of his own activities

The Allergy, Skin and Asthma Association is now downsizing its operations and considering selling the Allergy House. The union hopes the ministry will justify an exceptional recovery.

Veikkaus aid scandal the allergy to the Allergy, Skin and Asthma Association (AIA) received a new board and chairman in early February. The previous government of the union had to resign due to the distrust shown by the member associations.

Salolainen Oula Wichmann now leads AIA in the most challenging situation in its history. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is recovering almost 800,000 euros in grants from the union. As a result, the association has had to reduce its staff, and member associations fear loss of membership due to suspected misconduct.

Read more: National Health Organization Reveals Suspected Scam – Veikkaus Grant Maximized by Hiding Income and Tampering with Working Time Entries

Wichmann, who works as a teacher at Perniö High School, emphasizes that restoring the trust of the membership is now one of the most important goals of the association.

“Clearly, once credibility is gone, restoring it will take time.”

He uses a metaphor in the situation.

“If the product you buy prime from the store turns out to be poor, how quickly will you get something from there again. Things like this don’t come back overnight. ”

The new President has clear means to achieve this. These are the transparency of the board’s decision-making, open information on the union’s current affairs, and increasing interaction between the board and member associations.

“We have to act as we promise, and that’s where it starts.”

AIA has more than 40 member associations with a total of tens of thousands of members.

Wichmann until 2017 he was the chairman of the Skin Association. Then the Skin Alliance was merged into the Allergy and Asthma Association and the new union was called the Allergy, Skin and Asthma Association.

“I was involved in a transitional government whose main task was to take the merger process through. That year, of course, there were a lot of process-related acute issues at the decision level that needed to be addressed. ”

According to Wichmann, the merger was largely successful. The people of the Skin Association had a bit of getting used to the operating culture of the much larger Allergy Association.

In addition to the administration, there was surprisingly little overlap between the unions. While the Allergy Association had strong local association activities, the Skin Association had strong rehabilitation and course activities.

“Now a few local associations have also merged and thus gained synergy benefits, for example in economic management.”

Wichmann was elected Vice Chairman of the AIA Federal Government for the period 2020–2021. The audit of the Stea Center for Social and Health Organizations began in early 2020.

The preliminary audit report and response to the 2018 economy-focused audit significantly employed the government.

“The Board has been closely involved in correcting all the deficiencies identified in the audit report. This work is still in progress, ”says Wichmann.

Stea criticized the union for, among other things, complicated accounting and manipulation of working time records. The association is now dismantling the group structure so that invoicing between the association and the companies it owns will be stopped and financial management will become more streamlined.

“Financial management will be reorganized and at the same time significantly streamlined. In the future, we will do more ourselves and buy less from the outside. ”

Stean inspectors criticized the organization’s internal controls as poor, as the previous president did not control the spending of the previous CEO.

Wichmann says the board is reviewing the union’s internal controls and related reporting.

“I have already informed the Vice President that we start to examine the critical issues on which the government has data available. Employees must provide certain information to us. The list also gives employees a backrest, so that they know when they have given us enough information, ”says Wichmann.

Fresh the President acknowledges that there is an exceptional amount of work ahead. When asked to be president, the solution was not easy.

“I thought about it for a long time because there is a lot of responsibility in addition to the workload. Of course, the negative publicity received by the union also made me think. ”

The positive answer was based on a sense of duty and faith in the purpose of the union.

“That side won, because the cause of the covenant is also my own.”

Wichmann suffers from moderate atopic dermatitis. At a younger age, he sought information, safety, and rehabilitation from the local atopy association.

“I guess I’m a suitable mouthpiece because I was suddenly the president of a local association,” Wichmann smiles.

Stean the audit report did not cover the activities of the member associations, but its consequences may be reflected up to the member associations.

“The level of funding for the union has now dropped and the organization has thinned. The government strives to keep the impact on member associations to a minimum, but I’m not saying there is any impact, ”Wichmann says.

AIA has filed a request for rectification of recovery. According to the association, Stea did not set out in detail in the inspection report which costs claimed to have been unlawful would have been unlawful.

Wichmann emphasizes that, for example, the audit of the association did not reveal any evidence to support the allegation of unclear accounts.

“The total amount to be recovered is overstated and hopefully the request for rectification will at least lead to a reasonable recovery.”

He says that during 2018, AIA spent about 700,000 euros on the union’s own funds for activities for which the union could also have used grants from Stea.

“That is, even if the objection and accounting inaccuracies are found, I am sure that the money is used to assist the excess of the amount, what grants have been obtained,” Wichmann says.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health will make a decision on the matter during the spring.

Stea is also in the process of auditing the other two years of AIA’s operation. If similar ambiguities are found in them as from 2018, the number of grants to be recovered from the union could increase significantly.

Economy the gap can be filled by the union, for example, by selling its Allergy House shares. The allergy house was completed in Meilahti in the late 1990s.

The AIA General Meeting has already given permission to the Board of Directors to prepare for the sale of the shares, and any transaction will be brought separately to the General Meeting for decision.

“The matter has been in the government’s preparation even before the recovery decision. We believe that property management is not the core task of the union, especially now that our organization is shrinking anyway, ”says Wichmann.

Chairman emphasizes that the AIA has not lost its purpose and that the association will continue to support its target group.

The union will not be able to do this work without its member associations and their hundreds of volunteers.

“The association must continue to provide support for volunteering. Support can be, for example, sparring, help with everyday work or answers to financial management questions. ”