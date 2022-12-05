Organizations | Helsinki distributed organization grants for 2023 – the childcare offered by MLL will continue

The grants for the coming year were decided in the various institutions of the city. 857,200 euros were distributed in general grants, and 1.37 million euros in social and health sector and rescue organization grants.

On Monday the assembled city government and the city government’s social and health care and rescue service reform division decided on the recipients of the 2023 grants.

HS news on Friday, that the child care provided by the Mannerheim Children’s Welfare Association (MLL) threatens to end, when the amount of the organization’s aid threatened to decrease significantly. In addition to that, the use of the grant was being limited by a new condition.

At Monday’s meeting, MLL was granted a larger grant than the original proposal, i.e. 129,000 euros, as in the previous year. In addition, the grant was allowed to be used to provide temporary childcare assistance.

The social and health care and rescue service reform division decided on a total of about 1.37 million euros in organization grants.

The city government the meeting discussed the city’s general grants. General grants are intended for the general benefit activities of registered entities, which do not fall within the scope of any industry.

A total of 20 grant applications were received for the year 2023. Grants were awarded to, among others, the Association of Helsinki Neighborhood Associations, the Helsinki Cyclists and the Helsinki joint organization JHL.

General subsidies totaling around 857,200 euros were awarded.