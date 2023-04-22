International human rights organizations warned this Friday (21) that Guatemala’s democracy is being “destroyed” and that the road to the country’s June 25 general elections is marked by irregularities.

“In Guatemala there is an authoritarian project aimed at destroying the country’s democracy,” said Juan Pappier, deputy director of Human Rights Watch (HRW), during a press conference in the country’s capital.

Pappier visited Guatemala this week with Carolina Jiménez, director of the Washington Office for Latin America (WOLA), to observe the “worrying” situation of human rights, freedom of expression and the electoral context.

Representatives of both organizations classified as “worrying” that during the electoral process in Guatemala, which began on January 25, different criteria were used to deny participation in the elections to certain candidates.

“It’s crucial to have international election observation that doesn’t stop at election day” and that does “an analysis of whether the exclusion of candidates has been fair,” Pappier said.

In the run-up to the Guatemalan elections, the Supreme Electoral Court decided to deny the presidential candidacy of indigenous leader Thelma Cabrera, arguing that her partner Jordán Rodas Andrade cannot participate in the election because he is currently facing criminal charges.

In addition, the electoral authority excluded deputy Aldo Dávila, a critic of Alejandro Giammattei’s government, from the electoral process due to several accusations against him by public officials.

“The exclusion of candidates in Guatemala should be unacceptable to the international community,” concluded Pappier. In the June 25 general election, Guatemalans are expected to elect president, vice president, 160 members of Congress, 20 members of Parliament and 340 municipal corporations – similar to a city hall – for the period 2024-2028.