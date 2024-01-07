Note signed by 6 entities expresses concern about recent statements by governor Tarcísio de Freitas against the program

Civil society organizations signed a note expressing concern about the “dismantle” of the PM-SP (São Paulo Military Police) body camera program, after criticism of the equipment by the governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), last Tuesday (2.Jan.2024). Read the complete (PDF – 208 KB).

Sign the text: Conectas Human Rights, Brazilian Public Security Forum, Sou da Paz Institute, Igarapé Institute, Fair It is NEV-USP (Violence Studies Center at the University of São Paulo).

According to the 6 organizations, evidence “indicate that body cameras reduce police deaths […]inhibit corruption, prevent less complex approaches from escalating into more dangerous situations, reduce cases of aggression against State agents and deaths of police officers themselves on duty”.

The text cites a study of FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas), which showed that the cameras contributed to preventing at least 104 deaths in 2022.

“We believe that improvements in public security in São Paulo must occur through improving the use of body cameras and not in spite of them. A setback in a practice that has proven to be solidly beneficial for the population and police corporations would be a huge loss.”adds the note.

POLITE

In 2023, the São Paulo government cut at least R$37.3 million from the Olho Vivo body camera program. The initial forecast is that R$152 million would be invested in the system. 4 decrees were issued by Tarcísio reducing amounts and transferring resources to other expenses.

INCREASE IN DEATHS

Last year, deaths caused by PMs on duty increased again. Until November, 313 people were killed in the state. Even though December data has not been released so far, this already represented an 18.2% increase in lethality in 2022, when 256 cases were recorded.

With information from Brazil Agency.