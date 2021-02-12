Organizations Audit report reveals details of suspected allergy, skin and asthma association scam: How the organization systematically fooled itself with grant money

Allergy signs were sold to companies inappropriately with the help of Veikkaus funds.

HS told on Friday how ambiguities in the operation of the national health organization have led to an exceptionally high recovery of grant funds.

According to the Social and Health Organizations Assistance Center (Stea), which distributes Veikkaus grants and monitors their use, the Allergy, Skin and Asthma Association’s (AIA) accounts and working time records have been adjusted so that the association receives the largest possible general grant for its activities.

Thus, the inspectors wrote, inter alia:

In the absence of a relevant investigation, AIA’s group structure and intra-group charges have primarily sought to eliminate the grants awarded by Stea to the group structure.

The Stean report details the oddities of the union’s operations in detail. Manipulation of working time monitoring was systematic, according to inspectors, and working time monitoring was illusory.

As an employer, AIA has instructed its employees in writing to allocate the working time to the various activities according to the percentages announced in advance to the employees.

During the inspection it was noted that the monitoring of working time use has been significantly modified ex post in order to reach a pre-defined percentage distribution in working time monitoring.

The salaries of the six managers and employees (a total of EUR 430,000) had been earmarked for Veikkaus funds, although the job description of the persons included much more than the work covered by the grant.

Below is an example of auditors ’findings on single-manager working time tracking:

The monitoring of the use of working time in 2018 by the Communications Director (monthly salary 100% for Stea’s grant) has been substantially modified on 21 January 2019. The approver is the ID Allergy Admin and not the supervisor. [– –] In the case of the Communications Director, the percentage distribution given in advance for the monitoring of the use of working time was in no way based on the tasks actually performed by him.

To the Director of Communications a special commission salary had also been agreed, which allowed his taxable income in 2018 to be more than 180,000 euros.

The Communications Director has received commissions for selling the Allergy ID to companies. The company can apply for an Allergy ID for its product. It is a sign that the product, for example, is not irritating and that the product is suitable for people with allergies.

The inspectors found that the total fixed salary of the Communications Director was paid from Stea’s general grant. The association then informed the inspectors that the director’s salary payment had been transferred out of Veikkaus’ funds.

According to the inspectors, the sale of the Allergy ID was improperly maintained with Veikkaus funds.

On the basis of the beneficiary’s unreliable accounts and incomplete purchase invoices, there is reason to suspect that at least some of the advertising and communications agency services at the Stea general grant communication outlets are in fact targeted at Allergy ID.

Inspectors paid attention to the use and monitoring of the CEO’s credit card. According to the report, the money was spent on questionable alcohol purchases and night taxi rides.

In a significant proportion of the CEO’s credit card documents, only “stakeholder cooperation” without names is marked as an explanation.

The receipts were incomplete.

The external reliability of ex-post document entries in the electronic system is questionable, at least in the case of evening and night representation.

Grant funds were also used to purchase gifts.

Approximately EUR 13,000 of the grant funds have been used for expenses recorded in the accounting gifts account (account 4564). The document check revealed that invoices charged e.g. tablecloths, gift cards and chocolate chocolates. There are no entries in the supporting documents indicating that they relate to AIA’s activities in the public interest.

Alliance led the years 2010–2019 by the CEO Ilkka Repo. He resigned in the second year and took over the leadership of the Celiac Association. Repo, who left the Celiac Disease Association, was elected to the leadership of the Disability Association last year, but he unexpectedly refused the job, citing personal reasons. According to HS, AIA’s problems were not revealed to the Association of the Disabled until after Revo’s election.

In an interview with HS, Repo emphasized that the use of the credit card had been in line with the guidelines approved by the board of the association.

The union’s five-member management team was able to enjoy conference trips at the employer’s expense.

During 2018, the beneficiary’s five-member management team has made conference trips to Kittilä (Levi) and Hämeenlinna (Vanajanlinna) at the employer’s expense. More than 10,000 euros have been spent on travel and related catering, daily allowances, etc.

According to the audit report, the association transferred operating income outside the grant application. Until 2019, the association ran the kindergarten Histamine for children with allergies and skin symptoms.

Based on the audit findings, the kindergarten operations have been organized in such a way that the operations have been almost financially so-called for AIA. zero margins. The financial benefit of the operations has been transferred to the foundation that owns the kindergarten premises and to the real estate company through rent payments.

Operating expenses were thus kept to a minimum through internal charges.

Kiinteistö Oy Paciuksenkatu 19 (owned by AIA) has charged the kindergarten approximately 39,000 euros for various services, such as cleaning and diapers. Charges have probably included a margin that could not be verified at the time of the audit.

Stea’s audit report has resulted in the dismissal of one director at AIA. On Wednesday, the union’s board was changed due to a lack of confidence.