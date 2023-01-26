Apib and Apoinme document says that since 2022 communities in the south of the state face a scenario of violence

Brazilian indigenous organizations asked the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, of the OAS (Organization of American States), to intercede for the Pataxó of 2 indigenous territories in the extreme south of Bahia, a place of intense land conflicts.

Apib (Articulation of the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil) and the support me (Articulation of Indigenous Peoples and Organizations of the Northeast, Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo) requested that the commission responsible for the protection of human rights throughout the continent order the Brazilian authorities to adopt urgent measures to ensure the life and integrity of the residents of Barra Velha and Comexatiba, in the extreme south of Bahia.

In the document sent to the OAS commission, the indigenous organizations state that, since June 2022, the Pataxó communities in southern Bahia have faced a scenario of continuous violence. That would include “threats, armed sieges, shootings in communities, as well as smears and disinformation campaigns by local media and public institutions”.

Apib and Apoinme claim that at least 3 Pataxó were killed recently in the extreme south of Bahia. The two most recent deaths were on January 17, in Barra Velha. According to the Civil Police, Samuel Cristiano do Amor Divino, 25, and Nawir Brito de Jesus, 17, were shot.

The Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajaraand federal deputy Joenia Wapichana (Rede-RR), which will assume the presidency of Funai (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples) from February, used social networks to condemn the crimes. The Governor of Bahia, Jeronimo Rodriguespromised to give priority to the case.

For indigenous organizations, the “the urgency and seriousness of the situation, as well as the imminence of irreparable damage to the life and integrity of the Pataxó indigenous people”demands precautionary, that is, preventive, measures from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

“We ask the illustrious commission to grant precautionary measures, ordering the Brazilian State to adopt necessary and culturally appropriate measures to protect the life and physical and mental integrity of the Pataxó in the territories of Barra Velha and Comexatiba and to complete the demarcation of indigenous lands of traditional occupation of the pataxó in Bahia”, request the entities. Here’s the full of the document (10 MB).

The organizations also ask the commission to determine that Brazil ensures the territorial protection of Barra Velha and Comexatiba. still ask the “quick and thorough investigation” of deaths and attacks related to conflicts between indigenous and non-indigenous people in the south of Bahia – including the investigation of actions by the Military Police, with the precautionary removal of public agents involved in the crimes.

The initiative was supported by the Association of Lawyers for Rural Workers, the Brazilian Committee of Human Rights Defenders, Conectas Human Rights, Cimi (Missionary Indigenous Council), the Broad Democratic Front for Human Rights, the Hori Education Institute and Culture, Global Justice and Land of Rights.

With information from Brazil Agency.