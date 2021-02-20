Dubai (Union)

Ahmed Youssef bin Darwish, a member of the Football Association Board of Directors and Chairman of the Competitions Committee, revealed new organizational initiatives in the semi-finals of the President’s Cup, which will be held next Monday, where Bani Yas will play with Al-Ahly Youth in Sharjah Stadium at 5:30 pm, and Sharjah with Al-Nasr, Rashid Stadium at half past eight in the evening.

Bin Darwish said that the two semi-final matches are witnessing innovative and new organizational activities, including the opportunity for the fans of clubs to encourage and support their players directly, by placing giant screens in the stands that show the extent of the fans’ interaction with the match’s events, using the latest technologies, indicating that this step It comes within the framework of the Football Association’s keenness to add a kind of excitement and suspense, especially in light of the absence of the masses due to the exceptional circumstances, and in the application of the precautionary measures and measures followed in order to preserve the safety of everyone.

He added that the Football Association’s social media platforms are also witnessing an interaction with followers, through the predictions competition and direct transmission of the events of each match, explaining that the tournament witnessed with each stage a different organization, starting with the entry of the official ball to the match via the drone and fireworks. After scoring goals and others.

For his part, a technical meeting will be held tomorrow (Sunday) for each match, in the presence of the competition committee officials, the match observer and club representatives. All organizational aspects are discussed and the colors of each team’s shirts approved.