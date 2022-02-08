In her study published under the title “The struggle of money and power… What are the expected scenarios for the Brotherhood’s economy in light of the current crisis?”, political Islam researcher Rasha Ammar believes that in the midst of this fierce battle between the two fronts of the organization in London led by the acting General Guide Ibrahim Mounir. He is the Secretary-General of the International Organization, and in Istanbul under the leadership of Mahmoud Hussein and a group of Egypt’s brothers fleeing to Turkey, in the aftermath of 2013, the financial dimension of the conflict has become strongly present, despite the great care taken by the organization’s leaders to maintain its secrecy, for fear of being affected by the security prosecutions facing it. The group is in several countries that classify it as a terrorist organization, most notably in the Arab world: Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

According to the study, the group is experiencing a severe crisis related to the management of its financial resources in conjunction with the deterioration of the internal crisis, related to the conflict on the one hand, and the security and political restrictions on the organization’s activity on the other hand.

The study considers that the Brotherhood’s economic system is affected by the state of organizational disintegration and the erosion of trust between the rules and leaders, and the removal of the spiritual and advocacy character, from the rival leaders over power and money, and this will have a direct impact on the size of individual contributions, and the reluctance of the rules to provide contributions or donations “especially since the crisis has It revealed a dark side related to financial corruption and discrimination within the group, for example, the accusations leveled against Mahmoud Hussein by the Brotherhood themselves, of using his previous position as the group’s Secretary-General to seize the organization’s funds that were under his hands, and refraining from sending monthly aid to some Brotherhood families.

The study developed several scenarios related to the future of the Brotherhood’s economic system, most notably that the group would resort to transferring its investments in areas that represent new safe havens, including, for example, Asian countries such as Malaysia, and East African countries, as an alternative to Turkey and Europe, provided that investments remain in these countries. But not as much as it used to be.

According to a recent Spanish intelligence report, “the Brotherhood is quietly trying to transfer many of its assets, in Europe, especially France, to Catalonia, after the French government exerted great pressure on the organization’s leaders.”

As for the second scenario, it relates to one of the parties to the conflict succeeding in liquidating the opposing blocs, resolving the conflict in its favour, and thus bringing the media system and the economy under its control, which is a weak possibility for several reasons, according to the study; The first: that the conflict is extended and deepened, even if it ends, its effects will remain constant, and the second: that the money men in the group are divided in support of both parties and hostility to the other party, which means that the conflict will always be renewed, and the third: is the fragility of the organizational framework in light of successive crises, which, as we mentioned, is connected to A great deal to maintain the system of the economy.