The Panamerican Games of 2027 granted by Panam Sports to the Caribbean city of Barranquilla They should not be at risk, as long as the Colombian authorities define an organization, work and investment plan in time, he told Efe. Neven Ilic.

“I think there is no danger,” said Ilic, president of Panam Sports, regarding the fate of the XX Pan American Games.

(Mourning: Colombian cycling promise dies of heart attack in race)

(Shakira: the ghost that haunts her in the US and it’s not Piqué, video)

Barranquilla was designated to receive the witness of Santiago de Chile, headquarters of this year’s contest that will take place between October 20 and November 5.

“When the venue was handed over to Barranquilla it was because of the admiration and recognition that we all have for the development of Colombian sports,” Ilic said during an interview with Efe.

The Chilean leader announced the choice of Barranquilla as the venue for the Pan American Games on August 27, 2021, and a little over a year later he assumed Gustavo Petro as president of Colombia.

Appearance of the Édgar Rentería Baseball Stadium, one of the remodeled stages for the 2018 Central Americans. See also After his great season, Courtois deserves to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or

Petro began his tenure on August 7 with former Olympic medalist María Isabel Urrutia at the helm of the Ministry of Sportbut just 7 months later, on February 28, he chose to appoint Astrid Rodriguez.

“Right now we are waiting for them to organize their games, duties and rights. And when that is available, we will be there to carry out the project,” Ilic promised.

in difficulties

If it depended on the mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejo Heinshalf of the task requested by the president of Panam Sports, has already been completed.

“Barranquilla presented a robust plan to Panam Sports, after the great experience we had with the Central American and Caribbean Games in 2018, and that is why we obtained the headquarters of the Pan American Games. We are ready to go. The city has fulfilled its commitments, and now we are waiting for the Nation to make the corresponding decisions, within the framework of the agreements signed at the time with the Organization,” Pumarejo told Efe today.

Sports venues in Barranquilla. See also Sports programming for this Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Photo: Photographers Weather

“We understand the pause generated by the recent change in the Ministry of

Sports. Now we await the results of the normal review that is done, as in any transition, in order to move forward, with the understanding that this is a commitment of the country,” added the mayor.

official voice

But the outlook does not look entirely favorable for Barranquilla. Eight days ago, on April 13, the minister astrid rodriguez He announced that he has found many problems in his office, and among these he highlighted the lack of resources to organize competitions, and those assigned to athletes and federations.

“I have spoken with the President of the Republic and he is interested, but it is necessary to look very carefully at the budget because at this moment, it really is a very big commitment,” explained the Colombian minister.

Thus, the head of state seems to have the last word. Panam Sports has set July 31 as the waiting deadline.

“I’m waiting for them to get together, have an agreement, know which part contributes which things. When they have their model ready, I’ll be there, without a doubt,” Ilic reiterated.

For him, at the moment everyone is “at zero.” Minister Arias said that she does not intend to wait until the end of July to give smoke signals. If it were not white, Panam Sports will have to resume the process to find another venue for the XX Pan American Games.

(Dani Alves: the loose ends left by the new declaration, video)(Barras bravas: what have they done in Argentina and Chile to combat their violence?)

Sports venues in Barranquilla. Photo: Photographers Weather

EFE