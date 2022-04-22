Note signed by 96 institutions says that the pardon granted by Jair Bolsonaro exacerbates tensions with the STF and jeopardizes democracy

The Pact for Democracy, a political initiative that brings together around 200 organizations, released a note this Friday (22.Apr.2022) positioning itself on the constitutional grace granted by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) last Thursday (21.Apr.2022). The organization defined forgiveness as a “strong and serious” attack on democracy.

“The publication of the decree signed by the President of the Republic granting individual pardon to federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), shortly after he was convicted by the STF for crimes against the Democratic Rule of Law, is a clear affront to democratic institutions. and the Federal Constitution”says part of the note.

Bolsonaro granted constitutional grace to Silveira, who was convicted by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on Wednesday (Apr 20) for statements against the ministers of the Court. The penalty was 8 years and 9 months in prison, in an initial closed regime.

According to the note, the president’s action intensifies “the affronts and the tension” to the STF and represents an advance in the “erosion process” of democracy. The initiative also called for Silveira to be held accountable.

“The safeguard guaranteed by the constitutional right to freedom of expression should not be confused with an authorization to undermine Brazilian democracy”, says the note.

The manifesto is signed by 97 institutions, including: Instituto Vladimir Herzog; WWF-Brazil; ABI (Brazilian Press Association); and Abong (Brazilian Association of NGOs).