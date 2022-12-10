Due to financial problems, the Parkpop outdoor festival in The Hague will not take place next year. The organization says Saturday in a statement that the previous edition was loss-making. Co-organizer Mojo has withdrawn and partly for this reason the free festival has been cancelled.

However, the organization says that the relationship between Parkpop and Mojo “are and will remain good”. The company continues to support the festival in the background. In addition to Mojo’s withdrawal, “the increase in costs for materials” and “the changed festival climate since the pandemic” play a role in the decision to cancel Parkpop.

Parkpop was founded in 1981 and has since become a household name in the festival world. In the past, the event was organized in the Zuiderpark in The Hague, but this summer the Malieveld was the setting. Then UB40 and the Dutch artists Di-Rect and Goldband, among others, performed.