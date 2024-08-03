Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/08/2024 – 19:48

Brazilians will have to wait a little longer to watch Brazilians Gabriel Medina and Tatiana Weston-Webb in the semifinals of the surfing tournament at the Paris Olympic Games (France). This is because the sea at Teahupoo (Tahiti) did not present good conditions this Saturday (3) and the organization of the surfing tournament informed that the competition was postponed until next Monday (5), the last day of the competition window.

SURFING UPDATE: Today, once again, we will not have surfing. Someone left the sea gods in a tizzy and the decisions in Tahiti were left for MONDAY (05). Does anyone have Ariel’s contact information, please?! ‍♀️#Olympic Games #TimeBrazil #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/wZANJLnRHL — Time Brazil (@timebrasil) August 3, 2024

Gabriel Medina arrives with high morale after defeating fellow Brazilian João Chianca in the quarterfinals. Now the surfer from São Sebastião will face Australian Jack Robinson to seek a spot in the grand final.

In the women’s competition, Brazil will be represented by Tatiana Weston-Webb, who will face Costa Rican Brisa Hennessey in the semi-finals, who beat Brazilian Luana Silva by 6.37 to 5.47 in the quarter-finals and prevented a Brazilian semi-final in the women’s competition.