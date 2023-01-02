More teams may be allowed to participate in Formula 1 in the future. This has been said by chairman Mohammed Ben Sulayem of the umbrella organization FIA. There are currently ten teams active in the highest class of motorsport.

“I have asked my people to make an inventory of whether there is a lot of interest in joining the world championship,” Ben Sulayem clarified.

The American Haas is the most recent completely new team to join Formula 1. The formation made its debut in 2016, when the field had eleven teams. That was reduced to ten, following Manor Racing’s departure before the start of the 2017 season.

Ben Sulayem did not specify a timeframe for new formations to join. Reportedly, many of the current World Cup participants are not in favor of expansion.

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





