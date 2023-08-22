What that one aunt with her permanent red nose has with wine (‘oh, we could drink a glass of wine to that’) Dutch sports fans have with torches and smoke bombs. When they see an opportunity, they bring out the orange smoke stuff. Also this year it is forbidden during the GP of the Netherlands in Zandvoort to bring a torch or smoke bomb.

The director of the Dutch GP, Imre van Leeuwen, explains Autosport.com about the orange smoke. “The image looked great on TV and footage was taken of the smoke flares. So a normal fan, not a hooligan but a normal fan, thinks he is a good fan if he brings a torch.’ Van Leeuwen therefore thinks that in most cases it is without malicious intent.

According to the director, there are too many people with smoke bombs and it is bad for health. ‘Now you see that there are so many that it becomes dangerous and is not good for your health. We have to tell people now that you are not a good fan if you have a torch, but you are a good fan if you don’t have a torch. When you see a flare, you say, ‘Come on man, this is dangerous for my health.'”

The drivers are also affected by smoke bombs at Zandvoort

And the smoke is not only a nuisance for the spectators. “This is also dangerous for the drivers,” says Van Leeuwen. “I think the drivers had poor visibility on the formation lap in Austria two years ago. That was something a normal fan didn’t know. They just saw two boys with a torch, and then there were four boys and then eight and sixteen and 32. Now we have to stop it.”

Last year the orange smoke flares caused some hassle during the Dutch GP. Two flares landed on the circuit during qualifying – one of which was clumsily thrown onto the track by security. By the way, you can get a circuit ban if you light a flare during the F1 weekend in Zandvoort.

