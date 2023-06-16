‘Like no others’ and ‘ready for tomorrow’. The GP of the Netherlands should evoke this feeling on August 27, 2023. Circuit director Robert van Overdijk talks during a presentation about what is happening behind the scenes in the run-up to the next Dutch Grand Prix. And that while old GP cars race past us for the Historic Grand Prix. Thanks to a microphone, Van Overdijk is just above the noise on the track.

We can only say that the GP of the Netherlands has made an impact in recent years. Zandvoort has put itself on the map among Dutch enthusiasts, but also abroad. Van Overdijk talks about the reactions after the race in 2021, the first since the return of the sport to the seaside resort. Stefano Domenicali said Zandvoort has set a new benchmark. Christian Horner also said that he had the feeling that he was in a nightclub for four days.’

How will the GP of the Netherlands 2023 get better?

Last year it was another big party. How are you going to top that a year later? In any case, the circuit organization does not want to do that by participating in the Americanization of the sport. “Now Las Vegas and Miami are on the calendar. You could compare us to that, but we choose not to. We choose to be distinctive.’ They want that in Zandvoort in all areas, from fan engagement to being inclusive and stimulating the local economy.

Then that message from just now: ‘ready for tomorrow’. Van Overdijk explains what he means by this: ‘We are not trying to organize the biggest event, not the most impressive. No, we try to make an impact in every possible way.’ Here he again refers to the social and economic components.

And after that?

The organization of the Dutch GP is also looking ahead to 2024 and 2025. In that last year, the contract with the FIA ​​to organize an F1 race expires. The aim for the races after 2023 is to “create an event that is one of a kind on the calendar”. This must be done through sustainability – 100 percent of visitors must come to the circuit in a sustainable way, last year that was 97 percent – ​​but the experience must also be different from that at other GPs. Given the promises that the organization has kept in recent years, we expect that this will also succeed.