According to Open Doors, 49% of sex crimes against Christians last year took place in Africa, most of them in Nigeria. | Photo: Open Doors

The Christian organization Open Doors reported that four Christian women were abducted and raped in southern Kaduna, a state in central Nigeria. According to the group, the attack took place on July 29, in the village of Angwan Aku, when armed men abducted all the women they found and took them to the nearby town of Kutura.

“They broke into our house and ordered my husband to stay on the floor while my baby boy, less than a year old, was crying a lot. They took me while I struggled and begged for my sick son. They beat me with an AK47 rifle and put me with the other kidnapped girls in the village,” one of the victims told Open Doors. The victims (the youngest is 15 and the oldest is 35) were raped for hours, according to reports.

A source at the organization said that actions like this are part of “the extremists’ strategy [islâmicos] to destroy Christian communities”. “When they don’t find men to kill, they rape women,” he described.

According to Open Doors’ 2022 World Persecution List (LMP), 49% of sex crimes against Christians last year took place in Africa, most of them in Nigeria. The country ranked seventh in the ranking of the most persecuting Christians in the world.