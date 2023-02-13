Rapper Kanye West’s anti-Semitic statements have sparked a wave of violence and vandalism in the United States. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an organization engaged in combating Jew-hatred, reports this in a report. The name of West, who now calls himself Ye, is linked in the report to dozens of anti-Semitic incidents.

