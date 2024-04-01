Organic Juices of the Mediterranean combines in all its products the freshness, naturalness, original flavor, nutritional quality and sustainability of fruits and vegetables, due to the existing proximity of its network of farmers, who provide the raw material in its optimal state of maturity. and with very short delivery times. It has a wide and varied assortment of organic juices, nectars, jams and preserves, which are widely accepted by national and international consumers.

In continuous search for excellence, this company has incorporated a novelty in its range of organic juices; It is a 'detox' with organic egg membrane, made from apple, carrot, beet and strawberry. This reference, which is marketed under the Delizum brand, was the jewel in the crown that Juegos Ecológicos del Mediterráneo presented at the recent edition of Alimentaria.

“It has really been a very international fair,” highlights Ana María Zambudio, company manager, before indicating that she held numerous meetings with professional visitors from ten countries, who showed “a lot of interest in our products.”

Currently, Mediterranean Organic Juices products are present throughout Spain, practically all of Europe and much of Asia and Africa. They are distributed under the brands Delizum, Vitaldibe and Sunvital, whose reception in national and international markets is “very good,” Zambudio emphasizes. This commercial success is the result of a combination of factors, including the Mediterranean origin of the raw material, along with its quality and variety, as well as the delicate dedication to the image of the products and flexibility in orders. Added to this is the coordination of its R&D&i departments, which works on the development of new products, and Export, which carries out continuous market studies together with the ICEX to identify the demands and needs of consumers.

