In a shop specializing in organic products, customers parade through the butcher’s section. “I prefer to reduce my meat consumption but eat good meat“, assures this client. The store ensures: its prices are aligned with those of neighborhood butchers, and consumers follow. To meet their demand, it was even necessary to expand the organic meat section. Six years ago, the turnover of this department amounted to 240,000 euros. Today he has almost doubled.



Pascal Dambach, breeder of a hundred sheep, is taking advantage of the craze for organic meat. Established on a farm in Haute-Garonne for five years, he launched into organic farming in 2016. He must respect several constraints to obtain the organic label, such as organic food given to his animals, a building with enough space for them, grazing as soon as possible. In direct sales, he has managed to double the number of his customers in just two years. In France, organic meat production has doubled since 2014.

The JT

The other subjects of the news