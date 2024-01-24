Stores are cutting back on their organic range because the Netherlands implements European rules so strictly. Partly because of this, organic fruit and vegetables are increasingly being packaged in plastic, the Advisory Board on Regulatory Burden (ATR) notes in a new advice to the cabinet.
David Briem
