For years, the organic world only knew one direction: up. Rising sales and hefty profits prompted more and more farmers to convert their farms to organic. Recently, this has been less noticeable. For the first time since 1994, the number of organic farms in Germany is declining, albeit only slightly. In 2023, 36,680 farms operated organically, 182 fewer than in the previous year. This is according to the structural data of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.