Organic production in the Region now exceeds 84,919 hectares, representing the highest percentage of total crops among the autonomous communities
Green on green. This can illustrate the increasingly ecological commitment that the agricultural sector of the Region of Murcia has been carrying out for years, and which is ratified again with the data of the last Agrarian Census 2020, published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). ) last week. Thus, up to 84,919 hectares are counted
#Organic #farms #double #decade #Region #Murcia #reach #field
Leave a Reply