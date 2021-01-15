#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

This is a successful example of converting to organic. In Essonne, Jérôme Chenevière himself transforms the wheat he cultivates, and makes bread with his own flour. The bread is sold in his bakery. About a hundred customers have already signed up to the concept. “It’s amazing, the bread is delicious” says one of them. After two months of existence, Jérôme Chenevière achieved 10,000 euros in turnover.

Bread for neighboring schools

In addition to a shop attached to the farm, the farmer also supplies the surrounding schools. “For us, it is true that it is the result of going from the ground to the plate. People consume our products directly, without intermediary” he rejoices. “We are very happy, especially for the children. Culinary education goes through that” insists Grégory Courtas, the mayor (without label) of the town of Pussay (Essonne). After bread, Jérôme Chenevière hopes to market his organic lentils and chickpeas.

