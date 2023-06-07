The cultivated area of ​​organic agriculture in the Region of Murcia already reaches 117,893.55 hectares, according to official certifications at the end of 2022, it is up to 10,519.47 ha more than those existing in the previous year. Exactly, it represents an increase of 9.8%, which is also reflected in a rise in the number of operators in the sector. The crops that experience the most outstanding growth are nuts and citrus fruits, in absolute values, and aromatic plants in percentage terms.

The president of the Council of Ecological Agriculture of the Region of Murcia (Caerm), David Samper, together with the Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Antonio Luengo, have been in charge of presenting this Wednesday the annual balance of this model of agricultural activity within the framework of Organic Food Iberia, an international fair for professionals in the organic sector that is being held these days in Madrid. In this way, “the Region of Murcia is the autonomous community that has the highest proportion of land cultivated organically compared to conventionally, which is an indicator of its importance for our land,” declared the representative of the sector.

Although practically all crop groups have experienced a positive jump, the increase in nuts stands out (6,299.17 hectares), which represents a growth of 13.85%; herbaceous crops (1,029 ha), with 7.88% more; citrus (1,007.62 ha), which reflect an increase of 19.52%; and aromatic plants (524.30 ha), which represent a spectacular rise of 41.32%. It must be taken into account that nuts, mainly almonds, with 51,769.65 certified hectares represent more than half of the regional almond cultivation.

Livestock farms are “the pending issue”, they recognize from Caerm, with only eleven farms, of which seven are beekeeping

With regard to livestock farms, it is recognized from Caerm that it is “the pending issue” of organic production in the Region, since only 11 farms are certified, of which seven are for beekeeping, two for dairy goats, one for pork and the other for beef.

Regarding the evolution in the number of certified operators that develop these productions, in 2022 it has grown by 12.12%, from 4,578 in 2021 to 5,133. These figures leave an increase of 13.88% in producers. However, it is noteworthy that for the first time since 2000 there is a decrease in the number of certified product preparation and distribution companies, this is due to the fact that some companies had been certified in recent years, but have not carried out activity with organic products. In fact, the 105 marketers (without facilities) represent one less than a year ago. And the marketers-importers go from 8 to 6.

Meanwhile, regarding control tasks, over the last year 5,058 audits have been carried out, and 327 samples have been taken for analysis distributed among the different types of products. Of the total visits, 4,497 were to maintain the certification, 618 to grant new files, 497 additional follow-up and six to extend it. With these figures, the provisions of the organic production regulations regarding the minimum number of samples and minimum number of follow-up visits have been complied with.

Participation in the Organic fair



Regarding the participation of the sector in Organic Food Iberia, different operators from the Region are present at the stand of the Region of Murcia, such as Camposeven with fresh fruits and vegetables, López Matencio paprika and spices, Bela Vizago pure and natural oils , the vegetable and organic food brands Naturgreen and Ecomil, the paprika producers Coato, and finally, Ceratonia Plus with its carob syrups.

In addition, together with the Council of Organic Agriculture and the Ministry, the three wine denominations of origin of the Region are also present: DOP Bullas, DOP Jumilla and DOP Yecla, as well as the Regulatory Council of the DOP Arroz de Calasparra, the first organic crop officially certified as organic at the national level.

The first prize in the solidarity contest ‘In Love with Good Causes’ was also awarded to Marisa Marín and Pedro Antonio Fernández, president and co-founder of the NGO Africa Es, with an amount of 3,000 euros. With this contribution it will be possible to expand the irrigation well that was recently made in the Mbadatte Tall village, in Sandiara (Senegal), which is currently 13 meters deep.