The electric cars have been at the center of market dynamics during 2021, thanks to incentives. But the aid to buy the cars with batteries lasted very little, pulverized by the great interest aroused by the accumulation of various measures (including the scrapping of vehicles approaching fifteen or twenty years of age). However, it did not seem sufficient. Manufacturers and automotive associations have asked and are clamoring for ‘organic’ interventions, i.e. structural aid that can last longer and without particular ‘countdowns’.

Of course, to fuel the demand we must also consider that there must be someone who wants to buy. And a little doubt arises, considering the results of the 2021 market which are very negative. With modern cars, reliability is enough to convince the saver not to invest in a new model, and this always remains the major limit that politics can only overcome by artificially stimulating the sector.

“A refinancing by the government does not seem on the horizon, unless unused resources arise in the folds of the state budget and immediately allocable, by political decision, to this sector. Unlikely, also because the executive, in recent weeks, is finalizing the architecture of the Budget Law for 2022, which will have to be shared with the European Commission by 15 October, and it is possible that a new initiative of more broader scope than a simple refinancing will be contained in the new “maneuver”. All observers agree that a new, organic, support measure for very low-emission cars (electric and plug-in) is practically certain, whose registrations, in the absence of an incentive, would collapse“, We read in the Resto del Carlino. If the so-called maneuver contains long-term measures, then the wishes of the houses will be satisfied. On all these speeches the chip crisis is always open, which could actually take away from motorists the desire to wait and change.