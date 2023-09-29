Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/28/2023 – 21:51

The number of organ transplants from January to August 2023 grew by around 11.6% compared to the same period in 2022. Data from the Ministry of Health, released this Thursday, 28, show that 5,914 transplants took place in this period of 2023 compared to 5,300 in 2022.

Considering the total number of transplants performed in the country, which includes cornea and bone marrow procedures, there was a 9.5% increase in the number of surgeries from January to August this year compared to 2022. According to the folder, there were 18,461 transplants this year, up from the 16,848 registered last year.

Statistics also show growth in the number of effective organ donors. Until August 2023, there were around 2,435 people, compared to 2,310 last year. According to the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, the number of effective donors in the first half of this year compared to previous years was the highest recorded in the last 10 years. Today, the country has 40,371 people in line for an agency.

The State with the highest number of effective organ donors in the first half of this year was Paraná, with a rate of 42.5 donors per million people. The index is well above the average recorded in Brazil: 19. Two states recorded a 0 rate of effective donors: Amapá and Roraima.

“We are working at the Ministry of Health towards integrated care to avoid, as much as possible, people needing to donate an organ. This goes through primary care, through all care at the right time. We know that, in many cases, no other path other than transplantation is possible, but I wanted to highlight our commitment to an integral vision of health”, said the minister. “We also have a major challenge today, which is the aging of the population and the increase in chronic diseases.”

The Ministry of Health also increased the number of establishments authorized to perform transplants in the country. The authorization of services of this type more than doubled, from 31 last year to 64 in 2023. Currently, Brazil has a total of 1,198 accredited services.

The topic gained strength in recent months, following the case of presenter Fausto Silva, known as Faustão, who joined the transplant queue and was awarded a heart at the end of August. In Brazil, the queue is single, regardless of whether the patient receives treatment in the public or private network. Faustão recorded a video for the Ministry of Health to encourage organ donation.

“I’m here once again to thank so many people for their commitment to transforming Brazil into the world’s first organ donor,” says Faustão in the video. “Always remember: each person can give life to eight more people. There are eight organs that can be donated.”

The organ with the highest number of transplants performed this year is the kidney (5,846), followed by the liver (2,302), heart (412), pancreas (120) and lung (74).

To select who will receive the donated organ, the Unified Health System (SUS) takes into account several aspects such as the degree of severity of the situation, compatibility, weight, height, among other points. The order in which the person entered the queue is considered as a tiebreaker.