Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/14/2024 – 10:12

Patients from all over the country who are on the waiting list for compatible organ and tissue transplants from donors can now view their positions in the queue through the Poupatempo app.

The waiting list for these transplants is managed by the State Transplant System, considering criteria such as severity, waiting time and compatibility for fair distribution.

In the State of São Paulo alone, more than 24 thousand people are waiting in line for an organ or tissue transplant.

“With the new tool, patients will have greater agility and transparency in the process, allowing them to intuitively and practically monitor the progress of their registration and updates,” informs the government of São Paulo.

How does the transplant waiting list work in São Paulo?

The State Transplant System manages the technical registration of patients waiting to undergo an organ or tissue transplant in the State of São Paulo.

The state transplant center distributes organs from all eligible donors, following technical criteria defined by law to select potential recipients suitable for transplantation. Some of these criteria include:

ABO blood group equality followed by compatibility;

Recipient registration time (sorted in chronological order of registration);

Anthropometric relationship (such as weight and height) between donor and recipient;

Imminent risk of death, in more serious cases.

“For example, in the case of the heart, a person who has difficulty walking, is tired, needs to take medication intravenously 24 hours a day, and needs to be hospitalized for the administration of this medication, to help the heart beat stronger, is eligible for the prioritization criteria – this person is in a more serious condition than someone who is waiting at home”, explains the government, which reinforces that all measures are adopted to avoid any type of fraud.

Tiebreaker criteria between patients vary depending on the type of organ or tissue. Children and adolescents up to 18 years of age have priority when the donor is in the same age group or when they are competing with adults.

Each State has its own waiting list and no patient can be registered on two lists from different States.