Organ Trail: plot and cast of the film on Sky Cinema

This evening, Sunday 17 September 2023, at 9.15 pm the film Organ Trail will be broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno. It is a survival horror western starring Olivia Applegate and Sam Trammel that follows a woman who survives a ruthless gang who tries to recover her family’s horse. Let’s see the plot and the cast together.

Plot

Abigale (Olivia Applegate) and her family fall victim to a gang of ruthless cowboys while crossing the Oregon Trail. As the sole survivor, she will do whatever it takes to recover her only worldly possession, her family’s horse, from the clutches of bloodthirsty bandits.

Organ Trail: cast

The cast includes great actors. The protagonists are Olivia Applegate and Sam Trammel. The cast also includes Clé Bennett (The Man in the High Castle), Zoé De Grand Maison (Riverdale), Nicholas Logan (Dopesick), Sam Trammell (True Blood), Jessica Frances Dukes (Ozark), Mather Zickel, Michael Abbott Jr. and Alejandro Akara. The film is directed by American director Michael Patrick Jann who is directing his second feature film after the comedy Beautiful as hell (1999) with Kirsten Dunst, and a long career in television with films and TV series (Reno 911!, The Goldbergs, Atypical Dirk Gently, The Good Doctor).

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Organ Trail on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – 17 September 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 9.15pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.