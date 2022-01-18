from Ruggiero Corcella

Confirmation comes from the National Transplant Center. In 2020, the business had experienced an overall decline of 10%. Last year, however, the recovery was complete

The news of the first transplant with an engineered pig heart – that is, genetically modified – in humans without signs of hyperacute rejection. The surgery carried out a week ago in the United States (HERE the article describing it), however, still an exception. In the world of transplants, for now, the rule that allows patients on the waiting list to receive a new organ, while continuing to live, is represented by human donation. We must therefore welcome with relief the good news that comes from the 2021 report of National transplant center: Organ, tissue and cell donations and transplants have returned to pre-pandemic levels. After the abrupt braking of 2020 (HERE the details), when the impact of the first wave of Covid had led to an overall decline of 10% in 2021 the transplant network managed to reorganize its activity in the new context of the emergency ea recover completely, scoring a + 12.1% in organ donations and 9.9% in transplants.

Donations: the rate rises to 22.9 per million inhabitants, the South grows Despite the intensive care has often come under pressure during the year (and in fact the reports of potential resuscitation donations increased, but only by 4.8%), the number of organ harvestings returned to over 1,700, as before Covid: overall donations in 2021 were 1,725 ​​against 1,539 in 2020 (+ 12.1%), of which 1,363 from deceased donors (+ 10.4%) and 362 from living (+ 19.1%). Overall, the donation rate rose to 22.9 donors per million inhabitants: better than 2020 (20.5) but also better than 2019 (22.8). Valle d’Aosta, Tuscany and Emilia Romagna are confirmed as the regions with the highest number of donations in relation to the population, with a rate of 64 respectively; 47.7 and 37.4 per million. The regions of the Center-South they still lag far behind the northern ones but they are all in recovery: in particular the balance of Basilicata (rising from 5.3 to 18.1), Abruzzo (+8.6) and Puglia and Sicily (+5.4) was very positive.

The no stopped at 28.6 percent To push up the transplant activity too the decrease in opposition to the removal of organs detected in resuscitation: in 2021 the no stopped at 28.6%, against 30.2% the previous year. About four out of five oppositions were decided by the relatives of the deceased, in the other cases the denial was registered in life. The best result was obtained in Veneto (opposition rate of 18.8%, -4.4 compared to 2020), and also in the southern regions the situation is clearly improving: for the first time Campania obtains a more positive result than the national average (27.8% of no, a year earlier the opposition was at 37.7%), and decreases between 6 and 17% were also recorded in Sicily, Calabria, Basilicata, Puglia, as well as in Abruzzo, Umbria and Liguria.

Transplants: 351 more interventions They were 3,778 transplants performed in Italy in 2021, 341 more than in 2020 (+ 9.9%): this is the third best result ever in our country. Of these, 3,416 interventions were carried out thanks to the organs of deceased donors (+ 9%). In particular, the most significant increase was found in transplants of liver (1,376, + 14.5%), but those of pancreas (passed from 41 in 2020 to 55 in 2021). Plus 7.6% for transplants of kidney, which are always the most numerous (2,051, over half of the total), also the transplants of heart (251, + 5.5%), while the transplant activity of lung: 115 surgeries performed, the same number as 12 months earlier. The region in which the most transplants were carried out was once again Lombardy (686), followed by Veneto (523) and Emilia Romagna (486), which also recorded the greatest growth in intervention volumes: + 24.3% compared to 2020. As regards only living transplants, the Veneto to lead the ranking national team (76), ahead of Emilia Romagna (64) and Lazio (46).

Marrow, still a record. Tissue transplants broken down Once again the activity of donation and transplantation of hematopoietic stem cells registered growth, a fact that had also occurred in 2020, despite the pandemic. Transplants from unrelated donors they were 931 (+ 6.4%), while actual donations they have reached 300 (+ 4.2%) of which almost 90% are now taken from peripheral blood (simpler and faster), while traditional bone marrow donation is still decreasing. The balance of new registrations in the Ibmdr bone marrow donor register was also positive

. 24,227 new potential donors were registered in 2021 (in 2020 they were 20,960): we are far from the levels of 2018 and 2019 but restrictions on social activities still weigh that limit the possibilities of recruiting new donors in public squares, universities and schools. In total, active enrollments in the Register however rose to 469,650 (+ 1.9%). The balance sheet with regard to i is very positive human tissue transplants: 18,506 were carried out in 2021, over 4 thousand more than the previous year (+ 29.7%). Almost half of the cases (9,047) involved tissue transplants skeletal muscle (+ 33.8%), but all types of intervention are increasing (amniotic membrane + 71.8%, cornea + 17.5%, skin + 13.5%, heart valves + 12.9%, while blood vessel transplants even doubled). The increase in donations is more contained, which were 9,968 (+ 6.9%), of which 6,695 from cornea (+ 6.6%). To report the first case of donation and transplantation of adipose tissue.

Declarations of will, never so many s to donation 2021 was a year of recovery not only in terms of clinical activity, but also on that of culture of donation. (HERE the article that better explains the issue). In the last 12 months they have been implemented 3,201,540 declarations of will, of which 2,204,318 consents to donation (68.8%) and 997,222 oppositions (31.2%): the percentage of s is the highest ever collected in a year since the registration of the opinion of adult citizens on the subject (HERE for details on how it happens) takes place mainly in the municipal registry at the time of renewal of the identity card. A positive result considering that in 2020 the opposition was 33.6%, two and a half points more. The decline in “no” distributed fairly evenly throughout the country (improving are 20 of the 21 Italian regions and autonomous provinces): a sign that the new national campaign Donare a natural choice, launched in April 2021 by the Ministry of Health , Cnt and sector associations, has positively influenced the choices of citizens. Abstentions also decreased: in 2021 the Italians who renewed the CIE (electronic identity card) postponing the choice on the donation were 44.3% against 48.2% of the previous year. Overall the declarations of will registered in the Transplant information system

at 31 December 2021 there were 11,960,876, of which 8.7 million s and 3.2 million no.

Minister Speranza: Extraordinary reaction capacity of the NHS The latest data on donation and transplantation activities are further confirmation of the extraordinary ability to react that the National Health Service has shown in these two years of pandemic, declares the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza. We must continue to invest in excellence such as the transplant network, both on the organizational front and in terms of information promotion, to convince more and more citizens to say yes to the donation. For the director of the NTC, Massimo Cardillo having recovered the gap accumulated at the beginning of the pandemic in just one year a great result whose credit goes to the entire transplant network which has proven to be solid and resilient, from the North to the South of the country. Now we must seize the opportunities that will come from the Recovery Fund and the PNRR for offer an even more widespread care to all patients transplanted and awaiting transplant.