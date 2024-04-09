OfHealth editorial team



The data from the fifth edition of the Gift Index published by the National Transplant Center in view of the National Organ and Tissue Donation Day which will be held on Sunday 14 April

Are the thirty-year-olds Sardinians I more available to give their own consent to organ donationwhile once again it is Trent there most generous city in Italy in the collection of “yes” when renewing the identity card. These are some of the data that emerge from the fifth edition of theGift Indexthe report from the National Transplant Center that takes stock of declarations of will to the donation of organs and tissues registered in the registers of over 7 thousand Italian municipalities during 2023 (HERE is the full text)

Trento set a record, Milan only 24th, Rome in 33rd place The Index, published ahead of the National Donation Day to be held Sunday 14 April, once again puts together some indicators such as the percentage of consensus, the percentage of abstentions and the number of documents issued. According to the results, for the third consecutive year it is Trent to excel among them city ​​with over 100 thousand inhabitantswith an index of 71.07/100, a consensus percentage of 78.1% and an abstention rate of 32%.

Trento precedes Verona (which rises from fourth to second place) e Sassari, with Livorno at the foot of the podium. Among the other most virtuous large cities Cagliari is fifth, Ferrara sixth, Padua seventh, Florence eighth and Perugia ninth, Bergamo tenth. The four largest cities are in decline: Milan is 24th (it was 16th the previous year), Turin goes from 29th to 31st, Rome from 32nd to 33rd while Naples remains stuck in 39th place out of 44.

Corato stands out among medium-large municipalities Between Medium-large municipalities (between 30 and 100 thousand inhabitants) is again Corato (BA) to obtain the best result, with an index of 75.70/100, 76.2% approval and only 15% abstentions. The Apulian town precedes Nuoro and Gravina in Puglia (BA). As for the Small-medium municipalities (5-30 thousand inhabitants), in the lead is the Abruzzo area Guardiagrelein the province of Chieti (index 88.92/100, approval 97.2%, abstentions 22.5%), ahead of Leverano (LE) and Primiero San Martino di Castrozza (TN).

In Geraci Siculo the palmarès among the Municipalities under 5 thousand inhabitants Among the small townsthose with less than 5 thousand inhabitants, excels once again Geraci Siculo (PA)the small town in the Madonie where, thanks to the choice of donation by the parents of an 11-year-old girl who passed away in 2021, little Marta Minutella, the entire community has been involved in numerous awareness-raising activities for years.

Geraci once again scored the absolute best best result among all Italian municipalities, with an index of 95.83/100 and a percentage of approval of 100%: out of 163 identity cards issued in 2023, 146 were collected and no no, with only 17 abstentions. In the ranking of small towns, Rovescala (PV) is in second place and Cinte Tesino (TN) is in third place.

The most “virtuous” by age group This year's edition of the Gift Index also highlights the propensity to donate in different age groups at level regional: the percentage of approval highest – a good 84.7% – is the one recorded among the Sardinian citizens between 31 and 40 years old. It is precisely that of thirty-forty year olds that is the category that demonstrates this at a national level greater generositywith an average consensus of 73.8%.

Following are the 41-50 year olds (73.1%) and the 51-60 year olds (71.3%): in both groups, at a regional level, they are the Trentino to declare consent in greater percentages.

The results of the collection among the were less good 18-30 year oldsprobably because less informed: among the youngest the national average consensus is 68.9% while those against are 31.1%. In this demographic category the highest percentage is that of the "yes" registered among the young people from Aosta Valley (81.7%).

But it is after the age of 70 that the percentage of whoever opposes donation tends to rise exponentially: the “no” they are 41.5% among those aged 71-80 and as many as 55% among those aged over eighty. A fact probably conditioned by the erroneous belief that organ donation in old age is not possible. To date, the Transplant Information System hosts just under 19 million of recorded statements: 13.5 million Of Yes And 5.5 millionthe gods no.