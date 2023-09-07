Many relatives feel overwhelmed when the question arises as to whether their own mother, father or partner are suitable organ donors. The transplant officer Leona Möller advises to make an appointment in good time.

An the tree under which the father has been buried in a Friedwald for 13 years, no one has cried for a long time. After all, you can mourn anywhere. Perhaps the beech is no longer there. Maybe she buckled in the storm of time. Grass has now grown over the hole in which the urn was lowered. Not about the fact that the bereaved and friends miss him in life. Even grass can’t do anything about the fact that, in retrospect, his death seems a little more senseless than it already was. The tall man, in his early 50s, was in possession of an organ donor card. Even stuck it on his ID card. His approach to life was bold, as he had had to struggle for his own life as a young man. At that time it was cancer, which he defeated at the age of 20. He had nothing against the heart attack. Machines kept him alive, one day, two. Maybe a third and a fourth day would have been possible. But for what? The brain showed no more reaction. The body was taken off the ventilator. A peaceful sleep.

Relatives must be asked

Marie Lisa Kehler Deputy head of the regional section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Questions were asked: do you want to take home your husband’s, your father’s clothes? Shall we leave you alone for a few minutes? Do you have someone to escort you home? One question was not asked: Is your husband, your father, an organ donor? Everyone would have nodded then. Yes. Yes. yes again It wouldn’t have made it easier to bear the loss, it wouldn’t have spared the grief. But perhaps the sense of futility would have been less debilitating if the family had known that the deceased’s organs would have given other seriously ill people a chance to live.