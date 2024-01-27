The National Committee for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues revealed that reciprocal organ donation will enter into force in the Emirates soon, and includes non-relatives and all types of legally prescribed organs.

The committee confirmed that the health sector in the country will witness, during the coming period, reciprocal organ donation, which means donation between non-relatives for a humanitarian purpose without achieving any other benefit, whereby a person donates a human organ, and the medical staff is responsible for identifying the appropriate patient for whom this organ can be transplanted.

The committee announced during the annual UAE Congress for Organ Donation and Transplantation for the year 2024, which was launched in Dubai yesterday, that the UAE is preparing to include the health insurance system for donation and organ transplantation according to certain procedures and mechanisms that were discussed with insurance companies and the State Insurance Authority, so that the UAE will be at the forefront of countries in the world that Provides sustainable solutions in this field.

The head of the National Committee for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues, Dr. Ali Al-Obaidli, said in press statements on the sidelines of the activities of the annual UAE Congress for Donation and Organ Transplantation, “The health authorities in the country are preparing for another qualitative breakthrough in the field of procedures and expansion of donation and organ transplantation.”

He added, “The UAE Organ Donation and Transplantation Program was rated the best and fastest developing and growing program in the world, based on the performance improvement index and the high percentage of post-mortem donors per million people, as the growth in donation and organ transplantation at the UAE level reached 417% during the last five years.” According to the results of the International Organ Donation Association conference in the United States.

Dr. Ali Al-Obaidli pointed out that “altruistic donation,” or what is known as reciprocal donation, will come into effect during the coming period and gradually, especially in light of the unlimited support from the state and members of society after the UAE was classified as the fastest growing organ donation program in the world.

He described this type of organ donation as establishing empowerment in society to donate among non-relatives, in light of the presence of a specialized committee formed to study the best international practices in this regard.

Al-Obaidli stressed that the “altruistic” donation will be undirected, meaning that the person donates the organ and the medical staff determines the appropriate patient for whom this human organ will be transplanted. He explained that “altruistic donation” includes all types of organs approved by the law, and the donor and recipient are subject to careful medical examinations. There will be a doctor for the donor and a doctor for the recipient to provide the necessary impartiality, as the program will direct this donation to the beneficiaries.

He stated that this type of donation requires carrying out the procedures required for a reciprocal donation, stressing that various experiences are currently being studied in the countries that preceded us in this field.

He confirmed that there are seven hospitals qualified for organ transfer and transplantation in the country specializing in various organs, and that there is permanent and continuous coordination, pointing out that all people registered for dialysis are eligible for transplantation unless there is a medical impediment, and currently the waiting list is unified.

Congress begins

The activities of the annual UAE Congress for Donation and Organ Transplantation for the year 2024 were launched yesterday in Dubai, which is organized by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in cooperation with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi and the Dubai Health Authority during the period from January 27 to 30 in Dubai, with the participation of more than 8,000 experts and specialists in person or online. A number of representatives of health and concerned governmental authorities and the private health sector, and participants from various countries of the world during the discussion sessions, presentations and lectures included in the conference.

In multiple scientific sessions lasting four days, speakers will discuss the importance of organ donation and transplantation in reducing cases of chronic organ failure, innovative solutions to challenges, the outcomes of organ transplantation and its impact on improving the quality of life for organ recipients and reducing the burden of chronic diseases, and the importance of education and building competencies in the fields of donation, organ transplantation, expertise and cooperation. Regional and international in this field.

raising awareness

Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, Abdullah Ahli, stressed the keenness of the Ministry and health authorities to promote the values ​​and culture of organ donation in society by launching community campaigns and organizing conferences and international events as part of its endeavor to find sustainable solutions for patients, especially those with cancer, heart disease, pulmonary failure, cirrhosis, and liver failure. Kidney, based on the fact that organ transplantation leads to complete recovery and improved quality of life, pointing out that the National Organ Donation and Transplantation Program is a humanitarian program to encourage organ donation, as it is a heroic stance that embodies the meaning of humanity, and gives a new life opportunity, and also confirms the established culture of organ donation among Members of the Society.

infrastructure

The Executive Director of the Health Workforce Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Dr. Rashid Al Suwaidi, said: “Abu Dhabi continues to enhance its capabilities in donation and organ transplantation by working side by side with partners in various parts of the Emirates under the umbrella of the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Hayat). To maintain the health and safety of communities, consolidating its position as a leading destination for health care globally.

He added: “We believe in the importance of mobilizing global efforts to advance the donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues, which requires international solidarity to expand networks and records of organ donors and those in need, and to exchange knowledge and expertise among medical personnel, which is what we look forward to this important event contributing to achieving.”

Modern equipment

Executive Director of the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Marwan Al-Mulla, said that the UAE has succeeded in having its own methodology for donating and transplanting human organs and tissues through a package of legislation, controls and regulating procedures, as well as the national program “Hayat”. He said, “The Dubai Health Authority has a vital and prominent role in this field, and it is a strategic and effective partner in unifying efforts that support the UAE’s presence in a leadership position in the international health arena in general, and in the field of organ donation and transplantation in particular.”

Conference activities

The conference reviews the experiences of the various participating local and international hospitals to enable community members to exercise their right to donate organs, apply the best quality standards in this field, and honor the achievements of hospitals and medical centers for organ transplant programs, and relevant entities and organizations at the local, regional and international levels, for their exceptional contributions to the development of donation. And transplanting organs from living and deceased people.

The conference topics include addressing the challenges and opportunities related to organ donation between the living, and also after death, which includes strategies that will increase donation rates and discuss the legal and ethical considerations associated with it, in addition to enhancing the prospects for cooperation between health care professionals on the one hand, government institutions and community organizations on the other hand. And a review of the experiences of different countries in this field. The conference discusses the latest technological developments in this field, in addition to addressing the best practices used in the world, including innovative perfusion mechanisms, organ recipient identification systems, and aspects of post-transplant care.

