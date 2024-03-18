AThis Monday, after four years of preparation, the nationwide organ donation register goes into operation. Those wishing to donate organs, as well as people who refuse organ donation, can make a legally binding declaration of their wishes. The register is part of the “Law to Strengthen the Willingness to Make Decisions in Organ Donation”, which was passed in 2020 and is intended to increase the number of organ donations in Germany.

It's good that the register is finally being launched, even if only gradually at first. The advantages are obvious: consent or rejection stored online cannot be lost or forgotten like a paper organ donation card. Anyone who registers there can be sure that their wishes will be made known in the event of their death; This saves his relatives from having to make a difficult decision in an already stressful or unbearable situation. It will make work and communication easier for transplant clinics, which are expected to be able to view the register from July.

But expectations among experts as to whether the register can actually increase the number of organ donations are low. On the one hand, because registration is complicated for data protection reasons: you need an eID card or an ID card with eID function and PIN number, your health insurance number and an email address; EU and EEA citizens need an electronic residence permit.

A circuitous route

And why should someone who has not yet filled out a paper ID choose the complicated route via the register in order to document their decision there? In Switzerland, where a similar register was kept, less than two percent of the population registered within three years; it has since closed due to privacy issues.







If these fears come true, the members of the Bundestag would have to admit that they passed the wrong law in 2020 – and society would have to answer the question of what consequences it wants to draw from it. At that time, the Bundestag rejected the introduction of an objection regulation according to which people who do not object during their lifetime (or their relatives after their death) would become potential organ donors. Instead, he passed the Organ Donation Strengthening Act; Individual further points were changed in the Transplantation Act in 2022.

The register is the last of the measures decided at the time. Since then, transplant clinics have already received more money, the position of the transplant officers there has been strengthened, citizens' offices are supposed to issue organ donor cards when issuing ID cards, and general practitioners are supposed to address their patients on the topic; From March to September 2022, 1.7 million consultations have already been billed to health insurance companies.

Still no trend reversal

So far, however, all of these measures have not led to a reversal of the trend; In 2023, the numbers were 965 donors, well below the peak in 2007 with 1,313 organ donors. At best, one can say that they have recovered from their low point in 2017 with only 797 donors.







Why is that? Were the measures implemented only half-heartedly and far too slowly, or were they themselves too half-hearted to be successful? Unfortunately, both are true. Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, who vehemently advocates the objection regulation, apparently had no great interest in acting faster and more consistently to promote solutions other than this one. Otherwise, he might have long ago submitted a proposal for a new regulation of cross and chain living organ donation, which has been under consideration for a long time.

Exactly these voluntary donations would be the best way, beyond the objection regulation, to remedy the biggest shortage of organs, namely the lack of kidneys. The fact that the option of having family doctors enter a possible decision in the register after an information meeting was omitted, and that such an entry is not possible in citizens' offices, as was originally considered, is likely to prove to be an obstacle for the register .

Nevertheless, despite a current motion for a resolution from several federal states, the Bundestag does not expect the issue to be decided again soon. It is said that the measures should first be applied consistently and their effects awaited. For the people in question, the whole thing looks like a cynical game with their time. They have less of it than most people think of themselves.