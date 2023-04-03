According to an expert, the covid-19 pandemic and the aging of the population influenced the high percentage

In 2022, the percentage of organ donation refusal reached a record value, with 47%. The data is from ABTO (Brazilian Association of Organ Transplantation).

According to the survey, most patients are waiting for a kidney transplant, followed by cornea, liver, heart and lung.

Leonardo Barros e Silva, coordinator of OPO/HC (Hospital das Clínicas Organ Procurement Organisation), explains that among the factors that may have impacted the sector is the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the pandemic, this area has been somewhat neglected in recent years, we have experienced several difficulties. It also had an impact on diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, the pandemic caused several well-controlled hypertensive and diabetic patients to become poorly controlled, that is, we lost control of several chronic diseases”it says.

But with the improvement of the health crisis, Barros e Silva says that the resumption of numbers is being gradual. According to him, there has already been an increase in donors in relation to the 1st year of the pandemic at HC de São Paulo.

Another factor that can affect the queue is the aging of the population. With the increased risk of disease in most people, a potential donation may be jeopardized.

Barros e Silva comments that zeroing the donation queue is not a possible reality for the time being, but there is what can be done to improve the situation.

Points such as professionalization and communication are important to reduce this rate, says the expert. For him, the professional’s training and qualification also make a difference in the conversation with the family, which, by law, has the right to deny the donation. “I need them to be exposed to this scenario and be able to impact these refusal rates. A very important thing is the bridge between the family and the hospital, communication”he says.

With information from USP Agency.