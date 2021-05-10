F.Riseursalons are a fascination: Although it is actually depressing to show yourself in public with curlers or highlight foil on your head, women in particular have intensive conversations in the salon they trust. And that with someone who is usually not part of the circle of friends. According to the motto: If you can wash my head, I will reveal the thoughts that are hidden in it.

This distant intimacy is adopting a project in the greater London area in which hairdressers like Ireena Mwanza are trained to talk to customers about organ donation. Mwanza, who runs a shop in Romford, Sussex, was there right away – she saw a friend’s father wait too long for an organ he needed and died. “Some blacks are unsure what to think of organ donation,” says Mwanza. She then replies, “If your life were in danger, wouldn’t you wish someone to save you?”

Ethnic minorities wait longer for suitable organ donation

Abiola Okubanjo had the idea for “Hair2Debate”. In 2017, the former investment banker founded the non-profit organization Action On Blood. She advocates that people who do not belong to the white majority society donate blood, stem cells and organs. Because blacks, Asians – especially from the Indian community – and members of other minorities, who make up more than 20 percent of the British population, donate less often than the white population. That has negative effects. Because donations are based on solidarity with all fellow human beings. In addition, the chances of finding a suitable donor within the ethnic groups are reduced. Ethnic minority patients in need of organ donation wait longer than white patients and therefore have a higher mortality rate.

The long-term results of a transplant are better for the kidneys, pancreas and heart, the better the agreement of certain characteristics between the donor and the recipient. Their frequency varies genetically. The more closely related ethnic groups are, the more similar the frequency distribution of these characteristics is.

According to Gurch Randhawa, Professor of Public Health at the University of Bedfordshire and himself of Indian descent, the main cause of the widespread bias is the lack of trust that many immigrant families have in the British health system. Sometimes it is wrongly assumed that religion speaks against organ donation. In order to win these sections of the population for a donation, state funding for initiatives that originate from the communities would make sense. This knowledge should also be taken into account when advertising the vaccination against Covid-19.

Like the other participants of “Hair2Debate”, Ireena Mwanza was able to conduct fewer educational discussions about organ donation than expected due to the salon closings due to the pandemic last year. Nevertheless, she is certain that she has already contributed to a change in opinion. “Just the fact that I hung up the posters and told my customers that I believe in the point of organ donation convinced a few of them.” The initiator Abiola Okubanjo also draws a positive conclusion: “The aim of the project was to create a safe one To create space in which people can talk about what concerns them about organ donation. We achieved that. “