from Ruggiero Corcella

Trento and Geraci Siculo win, the cities where the highest number of voluntary donation declarations expressed by citizens at the registry office in 2021 was collected

What do they have in common (need to say) Trento and Geraci Siculo? Which, although geographically speaking at the antipodes, share the podium of the most generous cities in terms of organ donation: the first, among the big cities, while Geraci Siculo, a Palermo village of almost 1,800 souls, the one with the best result ever . The primates have been certified by the latest edition ofGift Indexthe report produced by the National Transplant Center which ranks the numbers of declarations of willingness to donate organs and tissues (here the article explaining how to do it) registered in 2021 at the time of the issuance of the identity card in the registries of the 6,845 Italian municipalities in which the service is active. The Index, released on the occasion of the 25th National Day of Organ Donation which is celebrated next Sunday 24 Aprilexpressed in hundredths and elaborated taking into account some indicators such as the percentage of consents, that of abstentions and the number of documents issued.

Large municipalities Among the municipalities with more than 100 thousand inhabitants Trento to have obtained the highest index with a score of 70.26 / 100. Overall in the last year, 8,961 women and men of age registered their will on a possible donation, and 7,199 they said yes (80.3%), while abstention stopped at 36.7%. Last year the city was in third place overall. In second position among the major municipalities is Verona (index 69.11 / 100) which has a higher consent rate (85.7%) but also a higher percentage of abstentions (50.1%). To complete the podium Livornothen following in the top ten are Ferrara, Cagliari, Sassari (which came first last year), Padua, Vicenza, Perugia and Florence.

Small towns Among the small municipalities, however, was Geraci Siculo to take first place with a score of 91.84 out of 100the highest in Italy, in front of another small southern town, Longanoin the province of Isernia, ea Cardedu, in the Nuoro area. Behind the primacy of Geraci there is the story of little Marta Minutellaan 11-year-old Geracese who suddenly disappeared in March 2021. The parents of the child, a victim of fulminant leukemia, had immediately asked for the possibility of donating their daughter’s organs., but the collection was not possible due to the pathology that had caused his death. Despite this, the Minutella gentlemen wanted it anyway symbolically sign the consent to the withdrawal. The testimony of this family has deeply affected fellow citizens: while in 2020 in Geraci the opposition to the donation was close to 58%, after the death of Marta those against fell to 4.6% and abstention to 10.7%. The small town of the Madonie thus managed to climb almost 6 thousand positions in the national rankings in 12 months and conquer the top. As evidence, all this, of the positive impact that events such as that of Marta or the other of little Nicholas Green (in 1994 he marked an epochal turning point) have on common feeling.

Medium-large cities In addition to Trento and Geraci Siculo, the Index crowns two other capitals of the gift of organs. A Nuoro, first among the medium-large municipalities (30-100 thousand inhabitants), with an index of 74.21 / 100 and a consent rate for donation of 84.1%. Last year the Sardinian city had finished second, position occupied this year by Belluno, while Como third. Immediately below the podium is Cerveteri, in the province of Rome, e among the top ten follow Camaiore (Lu), Formia (Lt), Sesto Fiorentino (Fi), Alghero (Ss), Pomigliano d’Arco (Na) and Castelfranco Veneto (Tv). Among the small-medium municipalities (5-30 thousand inhabitants), on the other hand, Primiero San Martino di Castrozza, in the province of Trento, wins for the second year in a row, with an index of 84.42 and a consensus rate of 88.9 %. Second place for Guardiagrele (Ch), third Livigno (So), and then in succession Vernio (Po), Boscoreale (Na), Lanusei (Nu), Oliena (Nu), Corleone (Pa), Altopiano della Vigolana (Tn) and Leverano (Le).

National data Nationally 2021 was a very positive year for the collection of donation voluntary declarations: consents rose to 68.9%, three points more than last year, with an average gift index of 59.23 / 100 (compared to the previous 52.86): this is the highest percentage of s ever collected in a year since registration took place in registries. The decline in no distributed fairly evenly throughout the national territory, and even if the best results are achieved by the Northern regions, the consensus for donations is also growing in the South. To date, the declarations of will filed in the Transplant Information System of the NTC are 12.7 million: 9.2 million s and 3.5 million no. At the moment there are about 8,500 people on the waiting list: in 2021 3,778 transplants were carried out

thanks to 1,725 ​​organ donors.

Donation day And on April 24, the 25th National Day of Organ and Tissue Donation will be celebrated. For the occasion, National Transplant Center and Ministry of Health launched a social campaign featuring the mayors of Italian municipalities, from the largest to the smallest, a week of awareness raising on Rai networks and a radio spot. This year the national campaign Donate a natural choice

will be able to count on the partnership of the National Association of Municipalities of Italy and on the support of Rai for Social, in addition to the constant collaboration of the sector voluntary associations. #UnSInComune the message proposed to citizens to invite them to consent to the donation upon renewal of the identity card, but also remembering that It is possible to say yes immediately online with the digital identity (Spid) through Aido, the Italian association of organ donors



.