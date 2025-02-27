The donation of organs and tissues in Mexico registered an increase of 30% last year, according to figures from the National Transplant Center (Cenatra). However, this increase remains insufficient to meet demand. The institution indicates that every 10 minutes a person joins the waiting list to receive an organ or tissue. Currently, about 20,000 patients await a transplant in the country.

Various non -governmental organizations, as well as public and private health institutions, have launched campaigns to promote the culture of donation. However, the demand continues to exceed the supply. Official data They reveal that, in 2024, there were 19,774 people waiting for a transplant. Of these, 16,675 require a kidney, 2,814 await a cornea, 239 need a liver, 17 a heart, 7 parathyroid, 3 a pancreas, 1 a lung and 1 one face (17 more people require a combination of two or more of these organs). In contrast, Only 2,823 citizens registered as donors in the National Transplant Registry.

This deficit represents an urgent challenge for health authorities and society in general. In Mexico, the transplant rate is approximately 25 per million inhabitants, a low figure compared to leading countries in the matter such as Spain, the United States and Canada, where 100 transplants per million inhabitants are exceeded.

Why is organ donation in Mexico so low?

A study carried out by the Institute of Psychological Research of the Veracruz University and the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health of the Faculty of Psychology of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) suggests that the resistance of Mexicans to donate is linked to the misinformation about these procedurals and sociocultural aspects based on myths. Posted in the magazine The Journal of Clinical and Translational Research In 2018, the study highlights that fear of corruption in organ allocation is one of the main barriers. The population fears that organs be used inappropriately, either, through illegal trafficking or by favoritism.

“Corruption was the most mentioned reason not to donate, although its importance varied according to age. Young people from 18 to 34 considered it the main obstacle, followed by organ traffic. In adults and older adults, corruption also occupied an outstanding place among concerns, ”says the investigation.

On the other hand, potential donors from 65 years and older believe that their organs are no longer useful. However, Pablo García Acosta, professor of Medicine at the Faculty of Higher Studies Iztacala de la UNAM, clarifies that There is no age limiting to be a donor. “Before any procedure, a sieve is performed to evaluate the viability of the organs. A single person can benefit up to seven patients after his death, but his willingness to donate is essential, ”he explains.

Both young and adults also consider, erroneously, that organ donation contradicts their religious beliefs. 87% of the participants in the study identified themselves as practicing Catholics or Christians. However, work authors clarify that the Catholic Church supports organ donation Post mortem and considers it as an act of charity since 1997.

Experts point out that in Mexico it is essential to improve education levels in general and particular knowledge about these procedures, and reduce distrust in official institutions. They also indicate that it is vital to reinforce public health infrastructure and expand access to these procedures from public institutions.