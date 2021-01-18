Spain’s organ donation and transplantation program has been “conditioned by the pandemic” and has not been able to continue its growth path, which, year after year, set new records. In 2020 organ donation decreased 22.8% and transplants, 18.8%, especially due to the effect of the first wave and the ignorance of the virus, which meant that, in the midst of the collapse of the hospital centers, prevention measures were taken and new protocols were dictated as more was known about the covid .

However, Spain remains in first place, both in donations and transplants, compared to the rest of the countries, and in 2020 there are positive data, despite the “environment as hostile as the health crisis we are going through,” says Silvia Calzón, Secretary of State for Health. Were made 4,425 organ transplants, thanks to the 1,777 families who showed their adherence to the program, with “generosity in such a difficult time as the loss of a loved one,” Calzón describes. “The pandemic slowed down the pace that had been registered before the COVID broke out in March, but Spain continues to maintain a place of excellence.”

In January and February there was a continuous ascent with which it was expected to exceed the bar of the previous period. But in the first wave of covid, from March to May, “the great decline” came, says Beatriz Domínguez-Gil, general director of the National Transplant Organization (ONT), during the presentation of the organization’s activity report. «As of June the strength of the system and its adaptability. In June, a monthly level is reached with a rhythm that is very similar to what was achieved in 2019. Also in October and December, the same activity is reached ”.

With 93.3 transplants and 37.4 donations per million inhabitants, Spain “surpasses all the countries in the world in the pre-pandemic period.” For example, the European Union has an average of 22.5 donors per million population. In Spain, half of the donors are over 60 years old, almost a third between that age and 70 years old and 5% are over 80. 86% of those who had the decision to donate an organ in their hands, whether they were patients or relatives, they said yes.

The good news has also made its way through a difficult period. “We have several milestones,” says Domínguez-Gil. “It has been achieved transplant 197 children. It is a maximum in history, it has never been possible to perform so many infant transplants ».

The heart transplantation program for non-asystole donors (people left with irreversible brain damage) has also been started and 219 patients have been saved in “zero urgency”, who depended on an intervention in less than 48 hours.

Collateral victims



The recession in activity comes after the record of 49 donors per million inhabitants was reached in 2019, with three months of paralysis that required a “rebuilding” of the system. ‘Centers were given clear guidelines to screen both recipients and donors for infection. At the beginning it was not easy to do the PCR, now it is. If it tests positive, the transplant is delayed “, continues Domínguez-Gil. «Later we had to know how the infection acted in the transplanted and immunosuppressed patient. There was fear in the first wave. Its impact was unknown. Now we can say that there is no suspicion of infection from donor to recipient. We also had to change management and prioritize the most suitable donors in terms of age and number of potentially transplantable organs.

What remains without an effective solution is the thawing of the waiting list. Contrary to what might be expected, it has decreased, due to the fact that new cases of patients have not been incorporated that in another health situation would have been included, according to the ONT. There are 4,794 patients waiting for an organ, “somewhat less” than last year, because “the inclusion of patients on the waiting list was significantly reduced, who have seen their inclusion delayed and are collateral victims of the epidemic.