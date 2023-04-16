Of Health editorial

Index of the Gift: among the small municipalities, once again the village of Geraci Siculo is in the lead. Many ways to give your consent (or dissent). Including DigitalAIDO

For the second consecutive year Trent the most generous of the large Italian cities in terms of organ and tissue donation

as well as the small village of Geraci Siculo it is confirmed at the top of the ranking of small towns, while the Apulian area excels among the medium-sized towns Corato and the Abruzzo Guardiagrele.

These are the results of the latest edition of theGift index, the report produced by the National Transplant Centeri which analyzes the numbers of declarations of will to the organ and tissue donation registered in 2022 when the electronic identity card was issued in the registers of the 7,028 Italian municipalities in which the service is active. The Index was published ahead of the 26th National Organ Donation Day which is celebrated next Sunday, April 16: the values ​​are expressed in cents and take into account some indicators such as the percentage of consents, that of abstentions and the number of documents issued.

City with over 100,000 inhabitants As in the previous year, Trento is still at the top of the ranking for generosity among the 44 Italian cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants. The index of the gift reached by the Trentino capital was 69.76/100: in 2022, out of 11,678 citizens who renewed their CIE (electronic identity card), 65.6% chose to express their will on the donation (34. 4% abstained) and among the declarants 78.6% said yes. A high approval rate, more than 10 points above the national average which stands at 68.2%.

In joint second place are Sassari and Livorno, both with a gift index of 67.69/100: the Sardinian city, sixth in 2021, reached 79.1% of the votes with an abstention of 41.1%; the Livornese who said yes were instead 77%, but with a lower abstention (36.8%), which explains the ex aequo. At the foot of the podium is Verona, Padua fifth, Cagliari sixth, Ferrara seventh, Florence eighth, Pescara ninth (the first of the great central-southern cities) and Monza tenth. Sale Milano (16th, in 2021 it was 20th), Turin stable in 29th place, Rome gains a position (from 32nd to 31st), Naples 39th (it was 42nd).

Medium-sized municipalities, supremacy in the Centre-South Corato, a city of almost 50,000 inhabitants in the province of Bari, the most generous municipality in Italy among medium-large ones (from 30 to 100,000 residents). The Apulian center achieved a gift index of 77.65/100, more than 10 points more than the previous year, reaching a consensus rate of 81.5% with very low abstention (19.1%). Overall, the data of many southern municipalities improve, despite the opposition to the donation in the South tending to remain higher than in the rest of Italy. In second place there Nuorofirst a year ago, Alghero from Sassari completes the podium, followed by Como, Belluno, Camaiore (LU), Cerveteri (RM), Pomigliano d’Arco (NA), Sesto Fiorentino (FI) and Monreale (PA) in the top ten . See also Covid vaccine, Moderna asks for authorization for children under 6 in the US

Among the medium-small municipalities (5-30 thousand inhabitants) to excel this year Guardiagrele, almost 8 thousand residents in the province of Chieti. The Abruzzo town, with a gift index of 88.76/100, recorded a very high approval rate (98.6%) and an abstention of 24.3%. Second place for Primiero San Martino di Castrozza (Tn), third Leverano (Le), while in fourth place is Corleone from Palermo where in 2022 no citizen said no to the donation: 313 is collected out of 313 registrants, even if 42, 9% preferred to abstain. Following in the top ten rankings are Boscoreale (Na), Ponte nelle Alpi (Bl), Oliena (Nu), Arenzano (Ge), Spello (Pg) and Ribera (Ag).

Municipalities with less than 5 thousand inhabitants Among the centers with less than 5,000 inhabitants, once again Geraci Siculo, a small town in the Madonie in Palermo, comes first, with a gift index of 94.58/100, a consensus rate of 96.8% and an abstention at 6 .9%: in total, out of 102 CIEs issued, 92 people donated, 3 no and 7 abstained. This is by far the best result among all Italian municipalitiesfruit of a sensibility born from an event that took place in 2021, with the death of an 11-year-old girl from Gerace, Marta Minutella, whose parents had symbolically wanted to sign the consent to organ donation even if the removal was not possible for clinical reasons. The emotion generated by this tragedy has rooted a profound culture of donation in the country. The podium of small municipalities completed by Cinte Tesino (Tn) and Cardedu (Nu).

National data: almost 3 million s but still 32% no In 2022, 2.8 million new declarations of willingness to donate were registered: 1.9 million yes (68.2%) but also almost 900 thousand no (31.8%), with a slight deterioration compared to 2021 when the consensus stood at 68.9%. TO 55.5% of citizens express themselves who went to the registry office to request an identity card.

In detail, the highest percentages of consent were recorded among women (71.3%, against 66.2% expressed among men) and between 35-40 year olds (72.6%), while opposition to donation is slightly higher among the very young (in 2022, 30.2% of 18-25 year olds registered a no) to then grow exponentially over 70 (42.4% no among 70-80 year olds, 56.5% among over 80) in the wrong belief that organ donation in old age is not possible. To date, the Transplant Information System hosts 15.5 million registered declarations: 11.1 million if 4.4 million no.

The many ways to express one’s will: DigitalAIDO Not only with the digital signature or the Spid, the public digital identity system: from now on, the demonstration in favor of post-mortem organ, tissue and cell donation can be carried out, digitally, even with the electronic identity card (Cie). DigitalAIDO is the channel via the web or through a special app, available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, in operation after AIDO has been accredited to the IPA index as a public service manager, allowing the use of the digital personal identity recognition system, without which it would not have been possible to obtain legally valid consents. See also Maculopathies, studies confirm the effectiveness of 5 injections a year with anti-Vegf

DigitalAIDO has been in operation for a year and a half (precisely from 17 September 2021) and made it possible, in its first version, until 3 April last, to collect 29,458 “S”, with an average of 360 weekly events. In the week of last year’s National Donation Day alone, over 2,000 voluntary demonstrations were collected, half of which took place on Sunday 24 April. In the total calculation, as many as 16 thousand, equal to 55%, were young people under 30. The expression occurred in 87% of cases via the web and in the remaining 13% with Apps. As of April 12, 2023, 21,500 Apps were downloaded and almost 8 thousand 2 are active, of which almost 55% from the Apple store. 86% of the “S” occurred with Spid, 11% manually and 3% with a digital signature.

The launch of the new version of DigitalAIDO On April 3, it was activated the new version which, in addition to the digital signature and the SPID, provides for the possibility of carrying out the expression of will with the electronic identity card (Cie): in the first 9 days, 750 “S”s have already been collected using this method, a third of which among young people under 30. With the launch of the new version, there has been a significant increase in choices via the App, rising to 53% of the total. 87% of the expression occurred with Spid, 3% manually and 10% with Cie: it means that 79 positive expressions of will were acquired precisely thanks to the new opportunity provided, while otherwise they would, in all probability, have been lost. Aido plays an essential role in Italy in promoting the culture of gift. Informing and raising awareness is essential to lower the opposition rate which, on average, is 30% in Italy. There are also discrepancies between areas in the north and south of the country. We must continue to inform incessantly, he says Massimo Cardillodirector of the National Transplant Center (Cnt).

Our goal is to make sure that citizens express themselves in an informed and conscious way about the possibility of donating – adds Flavia Petrin, national president of Aido -. The “choice in the Municipality”, through the identity card, launched a few years ago, marked a watershed. The new version of DigitalAIDO represents a decisive alternative for to meet the 45% of citizens who are silent when renewing their identity card dropping the request whether or not he is in favor of the donation. In this way, in fact, these people will have to wait for the next renewal of the document, another 10 years, to decide on the matter. From now on, thanks also to the authorization for the electronic identity card, it will be much easier to express one’s Self: like AIDO we never tire of repeating that there is no transplant without donation, but there is no donation without an S. See also A new technique to artificially create stem cells without embryos

Awareness initiatives The National Day will also see a strong commitment on social media thanks to ANCI and the Italian mayors, protagonists together with the National Transplant Center from the digital campaign #UnSInComune: the first citizens will invite you to give consent to the donation at the time of renewing your identity card, also remembering that it is possible to say yes immediately online with Spid through Aido, the Italian Association of Organ Donors. All information is available on the site www.sceglididonare.it.

In Piedmont, to make all citizens aware of the donation, the Mole Antonelliana will be illuminated in red with the image of a wrapped heart, on the night between 15 and 16 April. important to inform and reassure citizens that the whole process that goes from donation to transplantation transparent and rigorous – he claims Anna Guermaniregional coordinator of the Donations and Collections of Organs and Tissues Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta —. Organ sampling and transplants are carried out in public hospitals by highly specialized personnel, the donation takes place only after the clinical diagnosis of death and its legal verification, the donor body is treated with great respect. These are some of the concrete facts that as the DOT Foundation we constantly bring to the attention of people so that they can become informed donors. To better understand all aspects of the donation, just go on the site of the Regional Coordination of Organ and Tissue Donations and Collections of Piedmont.

In SicilyIrccs Ismett-Upmc (Mediterranean Institute for Transplants and Highly Specialized Therapies), the hospital born 25 years ago from a partnership between Upmc (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center) and the Sicilian Region, launches a information and awareness campaign on the donation of living organs, in particular of kidney and liver. With this initiative, Ismett wants to raise awareness and educate the public opinion on the safety and effectiveness of living donation.

Characterized by the claim Whoever gives saves the lives of others without changing his own, the campaign provides precise scientific information and shares good practices, focusing above all on the direct testimony of some donors who have saved lives with their gesture, demonstrating that the practice is safe for the donor, whose life returns to normal in a few weeks, and highly effective for the recipient. Through videos and images, space is therefore given to the stories of real people and patients, collected on the site dedicated to the project https://www.ismett.edu/trapianti-da-donatore-vivente.