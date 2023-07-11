Home page World

Armin Wolf showered himself with water on “ZIB2” on ORF. © Screenshot ORF

Armin Wolf is one of the most renowned journalists in Austria, an action in the ORF news program is now a topic of conversation.

Vienna – What doesn’t help against the enormous heat, especially at work? While many may sit lightly clothed next to a fan in their home office, others work hard physically without sun protection or are condemned to wearing certain clothing. Armin Wolf, journalist and newsreader at ORF, did not choose the worst circumstance, but was the one who was in a suit on the evening show.

Heat weather makes for bizarre TV action by Armin Wolf

However, Wolf did not stay dry because he had considered a special action for the end of the show. Wolf moderated “Zeit im Bild 2” and didn’t leave a gag unused. He ended the program with the words: “That was the ZIB” on the hottest day of the year.” He reached under the presenter’s desk and suddenly had a bottle of mineral water in his hand, which he immediately opened and tipped over himself. Temperatures are rising all over Europe, in Germany there are warnings of heat, in Sardinia it is even 48 degrees.

Wolf is known in Austria for its own kind. The 56-year-old asks sharp questions to politicians and other interviewees, but is also up for any gag. Even he himself commented afterwards on his appearance with the words: “That was quite refreshing”. And the campaign was also particularly well received by the TV audience. “So cool,” says one, and many laughing emojis in the many comments belie the constant complainers (“low point of Austrian broadcasting”).

Even spouse celebrates her husband: “How oarg is this man?”

His spouse also posted a picture of her husband with the words: “How oarg is this man?”. Euke Frank is a journalist herself and celebrated the action. Even she sounded surprised. When asked how “awful this man is,” one user replied, “You should know that best, right?” Whereupon she countered with a “but so awful?”

