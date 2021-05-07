I.In Austria, Alexander Wrabetz wants to apply for a further five-year term as General Director of the public broadcaster ORF. He announced that on Thursday. The 61-year-old Wrabetz has been the ORF boss since 2007, and with a fourth term he would have been in the post for longer than any of his predecessors. However, it is not certain that it will actually be ordered again. The ORF General Director is elected by a supervisory body, the Board of Trustees, with a simple majority. Wrabetz was repeatedly criticized from the foundation board, especially from its dominant “turquoise” group, which is close to the Chancellor party ÖVP.

Wrabetz advertises itself by referring to leadership experience “in difficult times”. He wants to bring important future projects to the finish. The ORF should become a “multimedia public service platform” in order to face competition such as Netflix or Youtube. Specifically, Wrabetz called the “ORF Player” – an online platform for programs that cannot be accessed linearly. He also does not want to hand over the multimedia newsroom under construction unfinished.

These projects in particular – or allegedly too little ambition in their implementation – are repeatedly the subject of criticism. Wrabetz had advertised himself with the ORF player five years ago. It is not far advanced (which is also due to the fact that some legal bases are missing). Most recently, the ÖVP-affiliated “Circle of Friends” in the Board of Trustees criticized that the said newsroom was only viewed as a construction project, not as the biggest change in the ORF’s content in decades. On the matter, Wrabetz contradicted this assessment: He saw the ORF “on course”.

Wrabetz was not always the preferred candidate

In any case, the exchange of words in March documented that Wrabetz’s re-election is not a sure-fire success, on the contrary. The media manager was originally considered to be “Red”. At the beginning of the eighties he was chairman of the Association of Socialist Students and later took part in SPÖ campaigns. However, it has demonstrated a remarkable suppleness, without which it could hardly have lasted so long. When he was first elected in 2006 (the term of office began in 2007), ÖVP man Wolfgang Schüssel was still Federal Chancellor. Wrabetz’s reappointment in 2011 went smoothly. That he took up a third term in 2017 came as a surprise. The ÖVP had another favorite, which they could not enforce. Wrabetz won the election to the Board of Trustees extremely narrowly with a majority of one vote.

The 35 members of the Board of Trustees are determined partly by the federal government, partly by the federal states and partly according to the strengths of the National Council. There are also members appointed by the works council and the public council, another body. As a result, most, but not all, members can be clearly assigned politically, but nothing should go past the ÖVP. Most recently, the name of the online boss and finance vice director Roland Weißmann made the rounds as the alleged favorite of the people around ÖVP boss and Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. That is not implausible, Weissmann is valued professionally there; However, the question arises as to whether his name was launched to strengthen it or rather to “burn” it. In any case, nobody except Wrabetz has officially applied. The election is scheduled for August 10th.