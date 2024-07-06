Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/07/2024 – 16:53

Orestes Mauro Silingardi, who was General Superintendent of the Brazilian Futures Exchange and Superintendent of Operations at BM&F, passed away this Friday, the 5th, in Santos (SP), where he currently lived. Silingardi was 86 years old and retired, after a long career in the Brazilian financial market.

In the 1970s, he went to Chicago (USA) where he studied futures and commodities markets at Loyola University. Back in Brazil, during the 1980s, Silingardi served as “Superintendent of Operations at BM&F”. In the 1990s, he assumed the position of “General Superintendent of the Brazilian Futures Exchange (BBF).” Under his leadership, the BBF experienced a renaissance by introducing innovative contracts and assets, becoming a more dynamic institution.

His work culminated in the successful merger of BBF with BM&F, which consolidated the country’s futures market. Silingardi is survived by four daughters and five grandchildren.